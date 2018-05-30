InStyle Editors Reveal Their Favorite Swim Brands (AND WHY!)

Courtesy
InStyle Staff
May 30, 2018 @ 2:30 pm

It's that time again! Memorial Day has come and gone and summer is upon us, meaning it's swimsuit season. We know finding that perfect suit can be a little daunting, so we asked our very own InStyle editors to give you the scoop on their favorite swim brands to make your search a little easier. Say goodbye to ill-fitting, unflattering styles and hello to cute, comfortable and, yes, even affordable choices! Whatever your criteria or concern may be, these are the tried and true fan favorites (we see you, Miraclesuit) that you will want to keep going back for season after season.

1 of 13 Courtesy

Eres

"I know, I know. These suits will cost you a pretty penny. But I have to say that there are few purchases that are as worth it as an Eres bathing suit. The material feels like a second skin in a way no other bathing suit I've ever tried on does, and the styles are endlessly flattering." -Ruthie Friedlander, Special Projects Director

Eres $445 SHOP NOW
2 of 13 Courtesy

Solid & Striped

"This brand continually comes out with fun, new suits every season. Between the mix of bold colors and shapes, it's really hard not to buy them all! The Morgan is my favorite cut because it's flattering but also soooo comfortable. Perfect for lounging poolside or spending the day at the beach." -Ann Jacoby, Assistant Fashion Editor

Shop the look: Solid & Striped top, $40 (originally $80); net-a-porter.com; Solid & Striped bottom, $40 (originally $80); net-a-porter.com.

3 of 13 Courtesy

Hunza G

"Hunza G is by far one of my favorite swim brands out there. When I laid my eyes on the collection, I knew it would be life changing. I own the red ruffle one piece and couldn’t believe it fit like a glove. Don’t let the one-size fit scare you away!" -Jenna Pizzuta, Fashion Assistant

Hunza G $180 SHOP NOW
4 of 13 Courtesy

Her Line

"This minimalist brand out of Australia really nails swim fabric. The fabric is sourced from Italy, and is stretchy but also really substantial. I love how simple and high-quality these suits are." -Leslie Price, Digital Director

Her Line $195 SHOP NOW
5 of 13 Courtesy

Miraclesuit

"I picked up a version of this suit years ago when I found myself on a business trip in Palm Springs, and it remains my go-to. The sheer panels are the right amount of sexy for the annual family beach trip." -Emily Shornick, Sr. Multimedia Editor

Miraclesuit $178 SHOP NOW
6 of 13 Courtesy

Asceno

"The way I see it, new swimsuits are either the result or cause of visiting a tropical locale. The understated, comfortable, superbly flattering/supportive/just-sexy-enough styles of Asceno fall firmly in the latter camp. Start researching beach huts in Bali now." -Alison Syrett, Fashion Writer

Shop the look: Asceno top, $135; matchesfashion.com. Asceno bottom, $125; matchesfashion.com.

7 of 13 Courtesy

Prism

"Anna Laub is a brilliant technical designer and also just launched a kids collection that is super adorable. I can't wait to pick up one of her matching one-pieces for my daughter." -Sarah Cristobal, Executive Features Director

Prism $49 (originally $164) SHOP NOW
8 of 13 Courtesy

Mikoh

"Being 4’11” means that the smaller the bikini the better, I have found that a smaller bottom and top will make my legs and torso look much longer. The Mikoh girls create the best shapes that will provide just the right amount of coverage in flattering cuts." -Alexis Parente, Assistant Fashion Editor

Shop the look: Mikoh top, $112; shopbop.com. Mikoh bottom, $112; shopbop.com.

9 of 13 Courtesy

Norma Kamali

"I'm busty, so it's important for me to get suits that offer support. Norma Kamali always delivers suits that have an impeccable fit and use high-quality fabrics. This one-piece feels classic but with a modern twist, and that red is oh so hot! Plus, it offers the coverage that I like on the bottom." -LaShauna Williams, Assistant Market Editor

Norma Kamali $350 SHOP NOW
10 of 13 Courtesy

Marysia

"As a petite gal, it's not easy to find swimsuits that actually fit (hello, saggy crotch!). I don't have that problem with Marysia suits, because the brand offers a perfectly curated selection of cuts and styles that fit my body in all the right places. I love that you can add a piece or two every season to freshen up your existing collection. And that signature scalloped edge detail gives these classic suits the perfect amount of character!" -Courtney Higgs, Editorial Coordinator

Marysia $286 SHOP NOW
11 of 13 Courtesy

Old Navy

"Old Navy bikinis have been my secret swim weapon since middle school. The price can't be beat and the materials are comparable in quality to the more expensive brands I have tested over the years. I find their bikini separates to be so easy to match with other items I already own for a new look each season." -Kristina Rutkowski, Market Editor

Shop the look: Old Navy top, $10 (originally $20); oldnavy.gap.com. Old Navy bottom, $10 (originally $20); oldnavy.gap.com.

12 of 13 Courtesy

Miraclesuit

"I’m in love with Miraclesuit swimwear. The Marais swimdress is ultra chic, and its slimming fabric is super comfortable. Best part is that it doesn’t even look like a swimsuit, so you can wear it from the beach, straight to your next destination." -Marina Budarina-Sanchez, Deputy Chief of Reporters

Miraclesuit $182 SHOP NOW
13 of 13 Courtesy

Matteau

I am very particular about my swimwear. Matteau makes the most perfect classic bikini. The fit is true to size, comfortable, and quite simply they know how to tailor to a woman's body, not to mention, their dreamy color palette. Whether you prefer minimal or as much coverage as possible, you'll find your next favorite suit from Matteau. I’d even go on the record to say I have never liked the fit of a bikini more." -Elana Zajdman, Accessories Editor

Shop the look: Matteau top, $120; matchesfashion.com. Matteau bottom, $120; matchesfashion.com.

