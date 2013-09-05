How Do InStyle Editors Survive Fashion Week? See Their Must-Haves

Alex Reside for Instyle.com
New York Fashion Week has officially commenced! So, what’s it really like in the lives of InStyle editors during the week? Their schedules are jam-packed, with shows on the hour every hour. And with shows scattered quite literally all over the city, there’s a great deal of running around, loading up on caffeine and mingling with industry insiders. We asked them—from the fashion director to the fashion assistant—to reveal their most prized items that help keep them going from morning to dusk. Click through to see their must-haves, from travel-size lint rollers to coffee customer-loyalty cards.
