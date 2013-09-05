How Do InStyle Editors Survive Fashion Week? See Their Must-Haves

5 of 11 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Leah Karp, Accessories Director

"I always wear this style of sunglasses and always from Oliver Peoples. It’s my favorite brand and it's my favorite shape I like the enamel-it gives it a little pop of color. The Clinique in Black Honey lip gloss is such a throwback to my first gloss as a kid. It really is that perfect color that looks good on anyone. In a pinch, you can put a little on your finger and dab it on your cheek as a little blush too. I have this in every bag I own-I always carry it."