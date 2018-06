Travel Like an Editor: InStyle's Alexandra DeRosa Hits 7 Spots in California

Location: West Hollywood

"When traveling, it's easiest to pack pieces that will make up an entire outfit, like a dress or a jumpsuit. Lately, I have a thing for jumpsuits and I have more black styles than I care to admit, but this white one felt new, fresh, and seasonally appropriate."

Get the Look: Black Halo, $390; shopbop.com for similar style. Schutz sandals, $190; shopbop.com. Moschino clutch, $525; nordstrom.com.

