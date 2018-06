InStyle Celebrates TV's Hottest Stars

4 of 12 Mark Peterson

Josh Duhamel & Eliza Dushku

Josh Duhamel took a break from filming When in Rome to stop by the soiree, where guests noshed on mini tacos with margarita shots, mushroom tarts and grilled cheese bites. When asked what she was wearing, Eliza Dushku enlisted the help of Becki Newton to take a peek at the tag. The verdict? Her glittering mini dress was by desinger Kaufman Franco.