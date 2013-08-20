Inside the Launch Party for InStyle and Nine West's First-Ever Shoe Collection

Josephine Cusumano
Aug 20, 2013 @ 5:30 pm

Now this is something worth getting up early for! In celebration of InStyle's first-ever shoe collection with Nine West—now available in stores and online at ninewest.com/instyle—staffers and editors enjoyed a special 9 a.m. shopping session to score first dibs on the 26-piece collection just before it became available across the country. A handful of InStylers gathered at the retailer's Lexington Avenue flagship store in New York City at 9 a.m. to scoop up the heels, booties and wedges in pretty leathers and fun animal prints. Click to get your inside look at the event, plus see what @instylemagazine and other attendees Instagrammed from the party that not only made us double-tap, but sent us straight to the cashier.

1 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Store Front View

InStyle's Deputy Managing Editor Lisa Arbetter (@groodleann) snapped a photo of Nine West's store front launching the 9W❤InStyle collection. The event, hosted at the retailer's Lexington Avenue flagship in New York City, celebrated the collection's launch with an exclusive shopping party for editors and staffers at InStyle.
2 of 8 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The Wall of Shoes

The capsule collection features 26-fall ready pairs of shoes including pumps, boots and wedges. Shop them now at ninewest.com/instyle.
3 of 8 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Inside the Launch

Feel the rush! Guests were able to call first dibs on the new 9W❤InStyle collection.
4 of 8 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Plenty of Pumps to Go Around

The 9W❤InStyle collection features the Gamin and Genial pumps in leather, suede and animal print variations.

5 of 8 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

Shoes for Days

Members of the InStyle team couldn't help but snap a few photos of their favorite 9W❤InStyle shoes.
6 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Out of the Box

While everyone tried on shoes, Arbetter had her eyes and Instagram (@groodleann) on a few pairs of the Gamin and Genial pumps.

7 of 8 Alex Reside for InStyle.com

The 9W❤InStyle Cake

After a packed shopping morning, guests found nourishment in a breakfast of pastries and fruit. The treat? A cake designed in honor of the collection, decorated with a pair of heels and the phrase "Go Wild."
8 of 8 Courtesy Photo

Sweet Treats

Cookies celebrating the collection -- as seen here snapped by @instylemagazine -- made the celebration even sweeter.

