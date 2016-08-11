Chokers! Platforms! Sunglasses! Tune In Right Now to Shop All the Best Fall Accessories Live from InStyle x Style Code Live     

Anna Hecht
Aug 10, 2016 @ 9:30 pm

There's no easier way to elevate your fall wardrobe than by investing in a few key accessories. Instantly, outfits that had previously fallen flat are suddenly fabulous with the addition of a great pair of platforms or statement sunglasses.

Right now, you can pick from a whole host of stylish items by tuning into Amazon's Style Code Live. Hosted by InStyle Executive Editor Amy Synnott, the livestream fashion segment focuses in on stylish accessories that will take you straight from summer to fall seamlessly.

During the live airing, Synnott is giving viewers the rundown on three shoppable looks featuring fall's hottest accessories. Think: feminine chokers, chunky platform sandals, designer sunglasses, and more!

The best part is, all of the featured merch can be bought on Amazon. This means you can shop (and save!) on your favorite items for fall—all from one shopping destination.

Don't dally, though. Everything is sure to go quickly, especially these Marc by Marc Jacobs statement sunglasses and these burgundy platform sandals from Joe's Jeans.

For even more must-have fall accessories, keep scrolling through the editor-picked pieces below. Happy shopping!

1 of 15 Courtesy

Kenneth Cole

available at amazon.com $33 (originally $42) SHOP NOW
2 of 15 Courtesy

Vanessa Mooney

available at shopbop.com $30 SHOP NOW
3 of 15 Courtesy

Baublebar

available at baublebar.com $38 SHOP NOW
4 of 15 Courtesy

Fallon

available at fallonjewelry.com $60 SHOP NOW
5 of 15 Courtesy

ASOS

available at asos.com $9 SHOP NOW
6 of 15 Courtesy

Prada

available at net-a-porter.com $825 SHOP NOW
7 of 15 Courtesy

H&M

available at hm.com $40 SHOP NOW
8 of 15 Courtesy

Joe's Jeans

available at amazon.com $58 to $145 SHOP NOW
9 of 15 Courtesy

Stuart Weitzman

available at neimanmarcus.com $455 SHOP NOW
10 of 15 Courtesy

Topshop

available at topshop.com $85 SHOP NOW
11 of 15 Courtesy

Sheriff & Cherry

available at net-a-porter.com $245 SHOP NOW
12 of 15 Courtesy

Topshop

available at topshop.com $38 SHOP NOW
13 of 15 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

available at amazon.com $62 SHOP NOW
14 of 15 Courtesy

Ray-Ban

available at saksfifthavenue.com $205 SHOP NOW
15 of 15 Courtesy

Dior

available at matchesfashion.com $371 SHOP NOW

