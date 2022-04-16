This $6 Styling Hack Makes My Jeans Fit Perfectly Every Single Time
After months of searching for the perfect pair of white jeans, I finally discovered Aritzia's Arlo High Risepants, and they've been glued to my body ever since. While the sleek jeans were exactly the length and style that I was searching for, they didn't exactly fit as well as I would have hoped.
I don't blame the jeans. As someone with a small waist and thicker bottom, I generally struggle with denim — there's always extra fabric around my hips, even though the pant legs fit just fine. (Anyone else?) But after scouring the internet, I found a super cheap hack designed to help any pair of loose jeans fit just right: the Taoqiao Instant Buttons.
Shop now: $6; amazon.com
Thanks to these genius $6 adjustable buttons, my Aritzia jeans now fit securely around the waist. The set comes with eight buttons in various sizes, including silver and bronze options with cute embellishments. They're super easy to use — after selecting which one I want, I unscrew the back off the pin and press it into the waistband of my jeans, about an inch or so away from the original button (usually wherever it feels the most secure around my waist). Then I replace the back, make sure it's secure, and pull the buttonhole around the Taoqiao Instant Button. Et voilà — it's like I'm wearing a whole new pair of jeans.
The buttons never budge; I've been pleasantly surprised by how durable they are. Whether I'm walking around all day or sitting down at dinner, the no-sew buttons stay right in place. If I'm ever in need of more room after, say, a large meal (it happens!), I can just remove the button and store it in my purse. The flexibility has saved me time and money because I don't have to worry about buying multiple pairs of jeans in different sizes.
I'm not the only one who loves them, either — tons of Amazon shoppers have raved that the Taoqiao buttons help their jeans fit better. Many of the positive reviews come from customers who have pear-shaped and hourglass figures; one person wrote that the button saves them from wearing a belt, while another called them a "lifesaver." They continued, "I feel so much more confident in jeans that look like they were made to fit my body."
My favorite part is that whenever I wear a Taoqiao button, it looks like it belongs on my jeans — my friends can't believe it's actually a removable fastener. It's truly the best $6 I've spent in a long time. If you're having trouble with the fit of your favorite jeans like I was, the Taoqiao Instant Buttons are a no-brainer styling hack to have on hand.