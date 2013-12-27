Unleash Your Inner Wolf With The Wolf of Wall Street-Inspired Picks

Sink your teeth into this—a pack of wolf-inspired pieces to add some bite to your look. And with The Wolf of Wall Street out in theaters now, all the more reason to show some love to the beautiful, fearless creature. Based on a true story, the movie follows the rise of a wealthy New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his fall into crime and corruption. Sure, no wolves are actually featured in this film, but we're taking the symbolism to heart. Communicate your lone wolf status or your mean survival instincts with the ferocious motif. From digitally printed images to graphic depictions, show that you can survive in a "wolf-eat-wolf" world with these 15 howling picks.

