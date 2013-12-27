Unleash Your Inner Wolf With The Wolf of Wall Street-Inspired Picks

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Dec 27, 2013 @ 2:30 pm

Sink your teeth into this—a pack of wolf-inspired pieces to add some bite to your look. And with The Wolf of Wall Street out in theaters now, all the more reason to show some love to the beautiful, fearless creature. Based on a true story, the movie follows the rise of a wealthy New York stockbroker Jordan Belfort (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his fall into crime and corruption. Sure, no wolves are actually featured in this film, but we're taking the symbolism to heart. Communicate your lone wolf status or your mean survival instincts with the ferocious motif. From digitally printed images to graphic depictions, show that you can survive in a "wolf-eat-wolf" world with these 15 howling picks.

1 of 15 Courtesy

Mango Scarf

$40; mango.com
2 of 15 Courtesy

Zadig & Voltaire Sweater

$311; zadig-et-voltaire.com
3 of 15 Courtesy

Charlotte Olympia Pumps

$1,121; mytheresa.com
4 of 15 Courtesy

Adha Zelma Jewelry Earrings

$165; boticca.com
5 of 15 Courtesy

Bench Sweater

$40; ruvilla.com
6 of 15 Courtesy

Topshop Socks

$6; topshop.com
7 of 15 Courtesy

Modcloth T-Shirt

$25; modcloth.com
8 of 15 Courtesy

Drycleanonly Dress

$416; farfetch.com
9 of 15 Courtesy

Alexis Bittar Bracelet

$415; stylebop.com
10 of 15 Courtesy

Jil Sander T-Shirt

$311; mytheresa.com
11 of 15 Courtesy

Felipe Oliveira Baptista Top

$1,405; avenue32.com
12 of 15 Courtesy

Zadig & Voltaire Clutch

$205; forzieri.com
13 of 15 Courtesy

Marcelo Burlon T-Shirt

$220; openingceremony.us
14 of 15 Courtesy

Tom Binns Cuff

$450; stylebop.com
15 of 15 Courtesy

Asos Sweater

$39; asos.com

