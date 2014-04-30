Shop the Fetchest Pink Products for Mean Girls' 10th Anniversary

Paramount/courtesy Everett Collection, Courtesy
Marianne Mychaskiw
Apr 30, 2014 @ 3:39 pm

Happy Wednesday, Plastics! Ten years ago today, the now-classic teen movie Mean Girls rolled out to theaters and into pop culture history. Naturally, we've been tossing each of the hilarious quotes into conversation ever since. It's almost perfect that the momentous occasion is taking place on a Wednesday! To celebrate the decade of Regina George's influence, we rounded up a list of super-fetch pink products that will score you a seat at the popular table and make Aaron Samuels swoon.

Put down the Burn Book and click through our gallery to shop each product now—Regina George would be proud!

1 of 13 Courtesy

YSL Rouge Volupte Shine in Fuchsia in Excess

$35; yslbeautyus.com.
2 of 13 Courtesy

TopShop Burnout Daisy Scallop Tee

$52; topshop.com.
3 of 13 Courtesy

MAC Tinted Lipglass in Prrr

$15; maccosmetics.com.
4 of 13 Courtesy

Rachel Comey Westside Pant in Pink

$368; rachelcomey.com.
5 of 13 Courtesy

Stella and Bow Mean Girls Janis Cuff

$88; stellaandbow.com.
6 of 13 Courtesy

Couture La La Malibu by Juicy Couture

$72; ulta.com.
7 of 13 Courtesy

American Eagle Rolled Midi Short

$40; ae.com.
8 of 13 Courtesy

Zara Printed Shift Dress

$80; zara.com.
9 of 13 Courtesy

Deborah Lippmann Nail Lacquer in Dream a Little Dream of Me

$18; deborahlippmann.com.
10 of 13 Courtesy

Whistles Fit and Flare Skirt

$195; whistles.co.uk.
11 of 13 Courtesy

Westward Leaning Color Revolution Mirrored Sunglasses

$180; westwardleaning.com.
12 of 13 Courtesy

Clinique Cheek Pop Blush in Berry Pop

$21; clinique.com.
13 of 13 Courtesy

Sandro Paris Rythme Sheath Dress

$315; sandro-paris.com.

