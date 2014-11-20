#RocksMyWorld: The Denver Art Museum’s Cartier Exhibition Includes Treasures from the Collections of Elizabeth Taylor, Grace Kelly, Barbara Streisand and Many More Stars

Courtesy Cartier
Marion Fasel
Nov 20, 2014 @ 3:02 pm

Cartier catapulted to fame at the dawn of the twentieth century. When King Edward VII of England held his coronation in 1902, the French jeweler made dozens of diamond tiaras for women to wear to the festivities. After seeing the splendor of it all, Edward proclaimed Cartier was “the jeweler of kings and king of jewelers.” Brilliant: Cartier in the 20th Century, the sensational exhibition at the Denver Art Museum curated by Margaret Young-Sánchez, shows just how the extraordinary jeweler’s work gained its acclaim and continued to evolve over time with imaginative designs, astounding gems, and exquisite manufacturing.

Tiaras, diadems, and other diamond and platinum regalia made for European nobility and well-heeled Americans from the early years of century kick-off the exhibit. Innovative Art Deco dazzlers conceived for Jazz Age beauties during the 1920s form a substantial section of the presentation. Some of the most unexpected segments of Brilliant are the “Masculine View” centering on men’s watches and accessories and “The Art of Smoking” featuring luxurious gem-set cigarette holders, gold cigarette cases, and ashtrays carved of stones--items made in the days when lighting up was fashionable.

Interspersed throughout the exhibition of over 250 jewels and objects are jaw-dropping pieces from the collections of some legendary figures. The range extends from a table-clock that once belonged to President Franklin Delano Roosevelt to an extensive Art Deco vanity set from Barbara Streisand’s personal collection of vintage. The finale of Brilliant, titled “Icons of Style” is pure jewelry fireworks. It consists of mini collections of Cartier from the jewel boxes of Grace Kelly, Elizabeth Taylor, the Duchess of Windsor, socialite Daisy Fellowes, and Mexican film star Maria Felix.

Brilliant: Cartier in the 20th Century will be on display at the Denver Art Museum until Mar. 15, 2015. The catalogue for the exhibition (shown above) is available on Amazon.com for $48.

PHOTOS: Inside the Denver Art Museum's Brilliant: Cartier in the 20th Century Exhibit

1 of 7 Cartier

Emerald Necklace

Movie producer Alexander Korda gave this distinctive Cartier necklace with 29-emerald beads (suspended from a necklace of diamond rondelles) to his wife, silver screen star Merle Oberon, in 1938.
2 of 7 Nick Walsh, Cartier Collection © Cartier

Tutti-Frutti Bracelet

The Tutti-Frutti style of carved emeralds, sapphires and rubies on diamonds was one of Cartier’s signature looks of the 1920s and 30s. American composer Cole Porter gave his wife Linda this stunning Tutti-Frutti bracelet in 1929.
3 of 7 Courtesy

Five-Dial Clock

Pierre Cartier, one of the three Cartier brothers who ran the firm through the first half of the twentieth century presented this five-dial clock to President Franklin D. Roosevelt near the end of World War II. The dials were set to times where American forces were based. Cartier’s note to the president with the gift said the clock would “mark the hour of victory.”
4 of 7 Courtesy

Vanity Set

This extensive vanity set made by Cartier in 1927 belongs to Barbra Streisand. Chinese lacquer screens influence the lacquer and obsidian designs on the gold, silver and coral objects.
5 of 7 Courtesy

Diamond Engagement Ring

Grace Kelly wore her 10.48-carat emerald-cut diamond Cartier engagement ring in MGM film stills (seen here) and in her final High Society made before she set sail to Monaco to marry Prince Rainier. The royal family loaned the jewel to the Denver Art Museum for the Brilliant exhibition.
6 of 7 Marian Gérard, Cartier Collection © Cartier

Ruby and Diamond Necklace

This stunning ruby and diamond necklace given by producer Mike Todd to Elizabeth Taylor around 1951 was purchased by Cartier at the actresses’ epic estate sale at Christie’s three years ago. The Brilliant exhibition marks the first time the jewel is being displayed in United States.
7 of 7 Nick Wlsh, Cartier Collection © Cartier

Crocodile Necklace

Cartier created this extraordinary crocodile necklace of gold, diamond, emeralds and rubies for the Mexican film star Maria Felix in 1975.

