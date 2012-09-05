Inaugural Celebrations

Beyonce
Brian Snyder /Landov
Leonardo DiCaprio
Mike Segar/Landov
The Inaugural Dance
Stan Honda/Getty Images
Mariah Carey
Rex Features
Beyonce, Alicia Keys and Will.i.am
Brian Snyder/Landov
Jennifer Lopez
Mitch Dumke/Landov
Star-Spotting!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Kanye West
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Courteney Cox and David Arquette
Brandon Todd /SplashNewsOnline.com
Anne Hathaway
Jeff Vespa/WireImage
The New First Family
Landov
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Timothy A. Clary/Getty Images
Michelle Obama
Mike Segar/Landov
Miley Cyrus
Gabriel B. Tait/Landov
Star-Spotting!
Paul Morigi/WireImage
Teri Hatcher and her daughter Emerson
Joe Kohen/Getty Images
Bow Wow and Ashanti
Johnny Nunez/WireImage
Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Usher
Jerritt Clark/WireImage
Jessica Alba and Jamie Foxx
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
Star-Spotting!
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Barack and Michelle Obama
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Star-Spotting!
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Beyonce Knowles
Mark Wilson/Getty Images
Star-Spotting!
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
1 of 26
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement