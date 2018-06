Impress for Less: Star Stylist's Tips for Smart Dressing

2 of 11

Do It Yourself

"I'm all about DIY stuff. I replaced the band on the fedora with a scrap of ribbon I pinned from the inside. You could also tie it in a bow or attach it with a brooch."

-Tara Swennen, who has worked with stars like Kristen Stewart and Miley Cyrus.



Fedora, Hat Attack, $65 with ribbon (stylist's own).