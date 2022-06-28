I'm Going to Europe for a Month and Only Wearing This Foolproof, 2-Part Outfit Formula

Nearly every summer of my life, I have gone on vacation to Spain with my family, and nearly every summer of my life, I've arrived there in complete awe of what I was able to pack in my suitcase — and not at all in a good way. I am the world's worst packer, and the handful of bulky platform shoes I pack and never wear are my witness.

Every year, I promise I'll get better, but I think this year might be the year that actually happens. I have as many bulky impractical shoes as ever, but I also have two years of not going on this annual vacation (thanks to Covid) to really sit and think about what I want to pack. I've decided my summer vacation uniform will mostly consist of silky sexy slip dresses and Adidas Sambas. Easy to pack and wear, the slightly sexy-sporty combo is already on its way to being the unofficial uniform of the summer.

Courtesy

Shop now: $55 (Originally $70); amazon.com

Sambas are without a doubt one of the hottest items of 2022. Bella Hadid is constantly wearing them, whether in Milan for Fashion Week or the Amalfi Coast for vacation, and designers like Gucci and Wales Bonner have collaborated with the sports brand to make high-fashion versions of the famous soccer shoe. You can't go anywhere in New York without passing someone wearing a pair — and they definitely don't have any intention of playing a pick-up game of soccer.

But that's the appeal of the shoe — it adds a sporty touch to anything, especially the trending summer slip. Along with Sambas, sexy lace-trimmed slips have skyrocketed in popularity, and it's no secret skin is in. Everyone's been talking about the return of sex in fashion, from the viral Miu Miu miniskirt to the bare midriffs present at nearly every runway show from Coperni to Fendi to Tom Ford.

I think it's partly about freedom; we want to shed the layers we've been living for years and expose our skin to the sun it's only seen in bursts since 2020. But mostly, it's about power. Everyone wants to control our core, what lies beneath the midriff, butterflies from crushes, and life from children. Exposing it all and bringing attention to it with a bare midriff or a body-hugging slip dress with lace framing our hips puts us back in control. And the Sambas come into play here, too (literally). Life feels like a game we're all losing right now, and maybe lacing up a pair just shows we're ready to get in there and even the score.

There's also an innocence about wearing slips with Sambas. The look is youthful; the type of thing I grew up watching the older girls on my high school soccer team wear to a party after practice. And who doesn't want to be young forever? Especially at a time when no one wants to live in the present. The sugary Samba-slip combo feels like a vacation from 2022, which is exactly why it's the only thing I'm wearing on my actual vacation.

Grab a pair of Sambas and complete your summer uniform with some of the best slips at Nordstrom, below.

Bardot Malinda Satin Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $129; nordstrom.com

Mango Tie-Back Satin Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $100; nordstrom.com

Topshop Contrast Lace Maxi Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $84; nordstrom.com

Allsaints Hadley Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $185; nordstrom.com

Reformation Keaton Silk Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $218; nordstrom.com

Jonathan Simkhai Standard Eliza Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $295; nordstrom.com

Acne Studios Dayla Collage Print Asymmetric Satin Wrap Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $630; nordstrom.com

Khaite Olympia Ribbed Cotton-Blend Knit Slipdress

Courtesy

Shop now: $1,180; nordstrom.com