5 Must-Haves from Ilaria Urbinati's Fall Collection for Eddie Bauer

The highly-anticipated second collection from celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati for heritage brand Eddie Bauer is here, and we can't wait to scoop up these fall essentials! You will find plenty of archive-inspired pieces like technical outerwear and classic cozy knits, all with a fashionable twist thanks to Urbinati's modern eye. Make sure to grab our must-haves now (available online and in-store), before this 23-piece limited-edition capsule is gone.

Shop our 5 favorites below.