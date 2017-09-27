5 Must-Haves from Ilaria Urbinati's Fall Collection for Eddie Bauer
The highly-anticipated second collection from celebrity stylist Ilaria Urbinati for heritage brand Eddie Bauer is here, and we can't wait to scoop up these fall essentials! You will find plenty of archive-inspired pieces like technical outerwear and classic cozy knits, all with a fashionable twist thanks to Urbinati's modern eye. Make sure to grab our must-haves now (available online and in-store), before this 23-piece limited-edition capsule is gone.
Shop our 5 favorites below.
THE BRIGHT PARKA
Go for a pop of red to warm up those dark days of winter with this cozy oversized coat.
THE SHIRT JACKET
This top is perfect as a stand-alone over a t-shirt this fall or as an extra warm layer under a roomy parka come winter.
THE DENIM OVERALL
Go for a stylish take on the heritage piece with a slim cut in super soft denim.
THE OVERSIZED SCARF
A scarf in autumnal tones will add a little flair to any weekend wardrobe and is a great choice for travel.
THE BOMBER JACKET
Function meets fashion with this techy bomber that is not only stylish but also water repellent and fully insulated.