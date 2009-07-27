"If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear?"

InStyle.com
Jul 27, 2009 @ 10:34 am
Comic-Con Star Q&A - If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear? - Mila Kunis
pinterest
Mila Kunis
"Sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with the stripes on the side. I would maybe want to have a long braid so I could whip it around and kill people with it."
Richie Buxo/SplashNewsOnline.com
Comic-Con Star Q&A - If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear? - Rebecca Romijn
pinterest
Rebecca Romijn
"A sequined thong over iridescent, glittery purple tights and glittery leg warmers!"
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
Comic-Con Star Q&A - If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear? - Kaley Cuoco
pinterest
Kaley Cuoco
"It would be a lot like Wonder Woman. I actually ordered the belt and I'd wear a cape. I'd have the ability to read men's minds."
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
Comic-Con Star Q&A - If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear? - Emily Deschanel
pinterest
Emily Deschanel
"I'd wear a lot of lettuce and turn everything into vegetarian meals. I could turn everybody into vegans and stop all cruelty in general."
Retna
Comic-Con Star Q&A - If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear? - Lindsay Price
pinterest
Lindsay Price
"It would have to be something with Spandex. I'm thinking an outfit made completely out of mirrors. It would reflect light and blind amp#91;villainsamp#93;."
John Shearer/WireImage
1 of 6

Advertisement
1 of 5 Richie Buxo/SplashNewsOnline.com

Mila Kunis

"Sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with the stripes on the side. I would maybe want to have a long braid so I could whip it around and kill people with it."
Advertisement
2 of 5 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

Rebecca Romijn

"A sequined thong over iridescent, glittery purple tights and glittery leg warmers!"
3 of 5 Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo

Kaley Cuoco

"It would be a lot like Wonder Woman. I actually ordered the belt and I'd wear a cape. I'd have the ability to read men's minds."
Advertisement
4 of 5 Retna

Emily Deschanel

"I'd wear a lot of lettuce and turn everything into vegetarian meals. I could turn everybody into vegans and stop all cruelty in general."
Advertisement
5 of 5 John Shearer/WireImage

Lindsay Price

"It would have to be something with Spandex. I'm thinking an outfit made completely out of mirrors. It would reflect light and blind amp#91;villainsamp#93;."

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!