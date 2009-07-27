whitelogo
"If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear?"
"If You Were a Superhero, What Would You Wear?"
Jul 27, 2009 @ 10:34 am
Mila Kunis
"Sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with the stripes on the side. I would maybe want to have a long braid so I could whip it around and kill people with it."
Richie Buxo/SplashNewsOnline.com
Rebecca Romijn
"A sequined thong over iridescent, glittery purple tights and glittery leg warmers!"
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
Kaley Cuoco
"It would be a lot like Wonder Woman. I actually ordered the belt and I'd wear a cape. I'd have the ability to read men's minds."
Gilbert Flores/Celebrity Photo
Emily Deschanel
"I'd wear a lot of lettuce and turn everything into vegetarian meals. I could turn everybody into vegans and stop all cruelty in general."
Retna
Lindsay Price
"It would have to be something with Spandex. I'm thinking an outfit made completely out of mirrors. It would reflect light and blind amp#91;villainsamp#93;."
John Shearer/WireImage
