If You Love This Site, You'll Love Their New. . .

net-a-porter.com The pioneering haute fashion site now offers a collection of equally desirable beauty brands, including established ones like Chantecaille and niche lines like Aurelia Probiotic Skincare.
One Kings Lane’s Jewelry
onekingslane.com Because you can’t sit on a 19th-century chaise from One Kings Lane wearing cheapo gems, the site now sells jewelry. Click “vintage amp market finds” to locate treasures from Givenchy to Rolex.
Shopbop’s Men’s Shop
eastdane.com While you’re browsing for yourself, why not toggle over to East Dane, the new men’s spot, and pick up a gift for him? More than 100 labels (Steven Alan, Theory), plus free shipping and returns.
Net-a-porter's Beauty
