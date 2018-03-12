18 Shoes That Don't Go Out of Style

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 12, 2018 @ 4:15 pm

Sure, we love those chunky sneakers that all of the style stars are wearing right now, but who knows if we'll feel the same way next year—or even a month from now. Well, we've said it once, and we'll say it again: You'll never regret investing in a classic. You know, the shoes that you can pass down to your kids and maybe even their kids, too, because they'll never go out of style.

And don't let price tags fool you. There are some moderately priced classics well under $100, too. See for yourself in our roundup below.

1 of 18 Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

Court Shoes

Kate Middleton is a huge fan of these timeless shoes, which come in several color ways and varying heights. 

LK Bennett $295
2 of 18 Josiah Kamau/Getty Images

Kickstart

Celebs can't even resist this comfortable, classic sneaker. They're so affordable, you can stock up on multiple colors.

Keds $50
3 of 18 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Princetown Slippers

These iconic mules have been copied over and over again. But there's nothing like having the real thing. 

Gucci $680
4 of 18 Lee/Stewart/Gotham/Getty Images

So Kate

Christian Louboutin has created a ton of classic heels. The Degrastrass Clear Embellished pump ($1,095; nordstrom.com) worn by Yara Shahidi is a new design that's sure to go down in history. But if you're looking for a tried and true option, you can't go wrong with the So Kate.

$675
5 of 18 David M. Benett/Getty Images

Classic Short II

Ugg boots are basically the most comfortable thing created since the mattress.

UGG $160
6 of 18 SMXRF/Star Max/Getty Images

Tribute

Heel trends come and go, but celebs—like Sofia Vergara—are still strutting around in these sky-high classics.

Saint Laurent $895
7 of 18 Patrick McMullan/Getty Images

Hangisi Satin Pump

Carrie Bradshaw chose these stunners as her "something blue" for her wedding. And they come in so many other chic colors.

$995
8 of 18 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

1460

For effortlessly stylish looks, celebs always turn to Dr. Martens. The combat boots are the epitome of cool-girl style.

Dr. Martens $135
9 of 18 Gotham/Getty Images

Trompette

It's said that Roger Vivier created the first stiletto back in the '50s. And the signature metal buckle on the brand's designs are undeniably iconic.

Roger Vivier $695
10 of 18 Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Stan Smith

These laid back sneakers have been spotted on the feet of every trendsetter.

Adidas $60
11 of 18 Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

The Nudist

Stuart Weitzman's sleek heels take a minimal approach to design. But the impact in Hollywood is anything but.

Stuart Weitzman $398
12 of 18 Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

Air Force 1

Air Force Ones have been a hit since they were created back in 1982. Even fashion stars—like Bella Hadid, who is wearing a design in collaboration with Ricardo Tisci—can't say no to a pair of the stylish kicks.

Nike $220
13 of 18 HUNTERBOOTS/INSTAGRAM

Original High Gloss Boot

Glossy or matte, the best weather-proof boots to invest in are made by Hunter.

Hunter $150
14 of 18 JIMMYCHOO/INSTAGRAM

Lance

This strappy heel is a red-carpet hero that also looks cute with a pair of jeans.

Jimmy Choo $895
15 of 18 REEBOK/INSTAGRAM

Classic Leather

The name says it all. You can wear these timeless sneakers for years and years to come.

Reebok $80
16 of 18 Gotham/Getty Images

Chuck Taylor

High top or low ... this iconic shoe deserves a place in your closet. You can wear it for casual outings on the weekends, and dressier events will work too, especially since we've spotted stars wearing them on the red carpet.

Converse $55
17 of 18 EMRATA/INSTAGRAM

Carina

The most iconic espadrilles you'll find are actually pretty affordable. Pippa Middleton and Emily Ratajkowski are just a few of the celebrity fans.

Castaner $120
18 of 18 FERRAGAMO/INSTAGRAM

Vara Pump

From Marilyn Monroe to Olivia Palermo, everyone loves Salvatore Ferragamo's classic designs, especially the bow-embellished Vara pump.

Salvatore Ferragamo $550

