What It's Like to Have an Entire Closet of DVF Clothes Prepped Just for You

It’s not every day you get to wear clothing designed by DVF (that is, of course, unless you are Diane von Furstenberg). Nor is it every day that you get to be fitted for a special event by her team at her store in New York City’s Meatpacking District. Yet that is the exact experience InStyle contributor and I Am That Girl co-founder Emily Greener had in advance of receiving the People’s Voice Award at the 7th Annual DVF Awards.

The awards, which honor women with the strength and courage to affect change in the world, took place Thursday night, and Greener (above)—in a cobalt blue jumpsuit by the designer—told us the night was “pure magic.” Greener was honored for the work she and her team are doing with I Am That Girl to improve the way young women treat themselves and each other, and will receive $50,000 from the Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation to further her work.

RELATED: Priyanka Chopra: I Believe in a Woman Having Curves

Keep scrolling to read Greener's recount of her prep with the DVF team. To learn more about I Am That Girl and how you can support its mission, visit them online, and get inspired by Greener’s conversations with celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Lea Michele, Mindy Kaling, and more about the struggles they’ve faced as young girls and how they overcame them.