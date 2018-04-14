Here's What to Buy from the Hunter for Target Collaboration 

If you’re reading this, that means the long-awaited Hunter for Target collaboration is now live to shop on the retailer’s website. But before you click on over there to get your hands on all the brightly hued wellies, totes, and hammocks your cart can handle, you might want to read this first. Why? Because I was one of the lucky editors invited by the company to test out the goods in advance in Big Sur, California.

There, I really got the chance to put the wares through their paces in a mix of rain, mud, and face-painting (at a Target-sponsored music festival later that weekend in L.A.), and can attest they are as functional and well-made as they are handsome. Hunter’s creative director, Alasdhair Willis, agrees. “If I felt that we were just producing cheaper versions of what we're known for or that we weren't delivering a level of quality, I wouldn't want to be associated with that to be quite honest,” he says of the venture, which tops out at $80 and includes over 300 items across the women’s, men’s, kid’s, home and outdoor categories.

Indeed, the end results—inspired by festivals and the idea of family and friends coming together—are truly impressive. (Also, not to be gossip-y but Willis, who’s married to the one and only Stella McCartney, says that his wife approves and can’t wait to snag the whole line in time for summer, which is the only endorsement I need).

Read on for a shopping list of my favorite pieces, plus a few more I’m dying to try.