How To Work Fall's Hottest Trends at the Office

Most of us spend the majority of our days at a desk-in an office full of standard 9-to-5 designs and little opportunity to try out fall's dramatic trends in the hallway or at the morning meeting. Think again! Check out our smart styling tricks to transform those high-fashion runway styles into polished, work-appropriate looks.Tone down the drama of Prabal Gurung's interpretation of the chunky knit-full of voluminous details-with a slimmer weave and a minimalist version of the ultra-feminine flowing skirt.Wool sweater, Acne, $380; barneys.com . Rayon skirt, Madewell, $78; madewell.com . Suede belt, Roland Mouret, $140; net-a-porter.com