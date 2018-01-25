How to Wear the Midi Pencil Skirt Trend Now

Catwalking/Getty Images; ictor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho/Getty Images; Catwalking/Getty Images
One of the most surprisingly wearable trends from the Spring Summer 2018 shows was the return of the pencil skirt in exaggerated proportions. The midi style went straight to the top of our must-have shopping lists after walking runways such as Max Mara, Fendi and Prada. Although spring temperatures haven’t quite hit, we couldn't resist testing the trend out now. Shop our 3 outfit ideas to start incorporating the silhouette into your everyday wardrobe, no matter the scenario.
Shop the 3 outfits below.