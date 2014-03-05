Conquer the Crop Top: How to Wear the New Shapes for Spring

This feature originally appeared in our March issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to InStyle now.

The new shapes for spring have even experienced fashionistas scratching their heads.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Can long skirts look sophisticated and chic instead of boho-beachy?

How do you wear cropped palazzo pants without looking like your just came from a resort?

How do you wear a crop top without having Jennifer Aniston’s abs?

There are some seriously tricky garment shapes facing us this season. Have no fear, readers! Our InStyle editors have put their heads together and created some ready-made wardrobe templates for you to conquer tricky spring shapes.

Don’t be intimidated! Get ready to switch up your style and conquer the crop top, the miniskirt, the long skirt, and the cropped palazzo pants.