Conquer the Crop Top: How to Wear the New Shapes for Spring

The new shapes for spring have even experienced fashionistas scratching their heads.

Can long skirts look sophisticated and chic instead of boho-beachy?

How do you wear cropped palazzo pants without looking like your just came from a resort?

How do you wear a crop top without having Jennifer Aniston’s abs?

There are some seriously tricky garment shapes facing us this season. Have no fear, readers! Our InStyle editors have put their heads together and created some ready-made wardrobe templates for you to conquer tricky spring shapes.

Don’t be intimidated! Get ready to switch up your style and conquer the crop top, the miniskirt, the long skirt, and the cropped palazzo pants.

The Crop Top: High Above a Flowy Skirt

If you’re comfy showing a slice of skin, go for this runway take on the abbreviated top, which pairs it with a low-slung breezy skirt. A banded waistline accentuates hips.

Tia Cibani duchesse satin top, $650; taicibani.com
A.L.C. polyester crepe skirt with belt, $525; bergdorfgoodman.com
Sam Edelman leather sandals, $130; samedelman.com
The Crop Top: Layered Over a Crisp Shirt

You’ll need a crop with wide sleeves and a fitted shirt with longer ones as your under-pinning. Keep your lower half simple with a straight skirt that hits at the knee.

Suno cotton-viscose top, $395; modaoperandi.com
Theory cotton-nylon blouse, $235; theory.com
Helmut Lang viscose-elastane skirt, $290; helmutlang.com
Simply Vera Vera Wang faux-leather sandals, $75; kohls.com
The Crop Top: Just Grazing a Higher Waist

Since the hem of your top kisses the edge of the waistband, think of the combo as less about navel baring and more about emphasizing your waist without having to tuck anything in. Also key: The contrast of a tailored (but not at all tight) top with looser pants (or a skirt) softens the total picture.

Rachel Zoe studded polyester top, $195; bloomingdales.com
BCBG Max Azria polyester-rayon trousers, $158; bcbg.com
10 Crosby Derek Lam satin heels, $325; saksfifthavenue.com
The Miniskirt: As a “Dress”

Pair a minimalist shell with a straight mini to form an elegant (faux) dress. Try the trick with graphic black-and-white, or as seen at Narciso Rodriguez, in complementary hues with one metallic piece.

A Detacher cotton top, $530; lagarconne.com
Bailey 44 polyester-rayon skirt, $143; bailey44.com
Jenni Kayne leather pumps, $595; jennikayne.com
The Miniskirt: With a Boxy Blazer

Under a slightly longer jacket - one that’s tailored but not too fitted - a micromini narrowly succeeds at making an appearance. And that’s just the point of this fun, supercool ensemble. Adjust the lengths slightly to suit your risk tolerance, but keep the shape of the skirt slightly flared so the outfit skews more flirty than sleek.

Trademark cotton blazer, $285; trade-mark.com
Express polyester skirt, $50; express.com
The Long Skirt: Long Over Long

On the runway designers teamed extra-long tops (and a few dresses) with ankle-length skirts. A tamer version features a fitted, structured tunic over full and flowy knife pleats. It gives lots of polish with a bit more swing.

Harvey Faircloth cotton-silk dress, $495; at Fleur, 919-571-6203
Joie silk skirt, $348; shopbop.com
Sigerson Morrison leather sandals, $375; shopbop.com
The Long Skirt: Loose over Long

Take a break from tucking a classic oxford into your go-to pencil. The new shape to pair with an (even longer) fitted skirt is structured but roomy, such as a banded blouse that hits just past the waistline. Other variations - one was even spotted at typically body-con Victoria Beckham - included a long and slouchy blazer in the mix.

Sandro polyester top with leather trim, $250; sandro-paris.com
Ellery embossed silk crêpe skirt, $770; elleryland.com
Calvin Klein faux-leather heels, $99; calvinklein.com
Cropped Pants: With a Cropped Jacket

Take the pants very wide, take the jacket so small it’s practically a shrug, then unite the two with a fitted tank or cami in the middle. For the jacket, pick something with a geometric shape (as opposed to, say, an actual shrug) to balance out the looser cut of the trousers.

Josie Natori raffia jacket, $525; natori.com
Suss cotton tank, $79; sussdesign.com
Zimmermann embroidered cotton pants, $395; zimmermannwear.com
Vince leather heels, $395; vince.com
Cropped Pants: Easy All Over

Whether you choose a looser silk blouse or a drapey tissue T, a relaxed top with a wider cropped bottom has a sophisticated vibe - and great potential as our chic vacation uniform.

DKNY silk tunic, $235; shopbop.com
Ralph Lauren Blue Label silk pants, $398; ralphlauren.com
Birkenstock synthetic felt sandals, $90; birkenstockusa.com
Cropped Pants: With a Long Jacket

A big runway trend dared to combine cropped pants and tops but merged the two with long and roomy coats for a dramatically streamlined silhouette.

AYR wool coat, $485; ayr.com
Judith & Charles viscose-blend top, $264; judithandcharles.com
Anne Fontaine silk crêpe pants, $395; annefontaine.com
Belle by Sigerson Morrison leather wedges, $275; bellenyc.com

