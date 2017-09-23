How to Wear Neutrals Like a Fashion It Girl This Fall

Sep 22, 2017

One of our favorite front row highlights from New York Fashion Week was Jeanne Damas and Laura Love’s twinning moment at the Mansur Gavriel show. The girls looked impossibly cool, magically wearing a variation on the same theme: neutrals. We quickly realized just how easy these looks were to recreate in real life. Simply start with a perfect knit in a neutral shade, add a great-fitting jean, top it all off with minimal gold accessories, and voila! You too will be looking like a fashion It girl in no time.

Shop their looks below!

 

JEANNE DAMAS

Lands' End sweater, $129; landsend.com. Mother jeans, $198; motherdenim.com. Mercedes Castillo shoes, $495; shopspring.com. Gucci sunglasses, $415; gucci.com. Loft belt, $35; loft.com. A.P.C. necklace, $110; apc.fr

LAURA LOVE

Mansur Gavriel sweater, $395; net-a-porter.com. Wilfred / Citzens of Humanity jeans, $208; artizia.com. ASOS shoes, $45 (originally $56); asos.com. Pared Eyewear sunglasses, $210; neimanmarcus.com. Bony Levy earrings, $295; nordstrom.com. J.Hannah ring, $298; jhannahjewelry.com

