How to Wear Florals If You're Not a Girly-Girl

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kim Duong (Text) and Kristina Rutkowski (Market)
Mar 28, 2017 @ 3:30 pm

Pink and frou-frou not your thing? We feel you. As spring comes in full bloom, floral-print-everything is in abundance, and that’s not really good news for all us non girly-girls out there. So what to do? Well, we have two options: 1. Avoid wearing any florals whatsoever (but how boring is that?), or 2. Toughen up your florals. (I think we’ll go with option #2.)

VIDEO: Spring Florals! The Best Dresses to Buy Under $250

 

The first step to toughing up florals is choosing the right print. Go for one with a black base, like the Topshop set below. Then throw on your moto classics: a slick, leather jacket, and badass combat boots. Amp it up with a bright colored bag and pile on heavy metal jewelry for that extra edge.

1 of 7 Courtesy

COACH MOTO JACKET

Coach $1,250 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

TOPSHOP UNIQUE FLORAL TOP

Topshop Unique $185 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

TOPSHOP UNIQUE FLORAL SKIRT

Topshop Unique $245 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

FRYE COMBAT BOOTS

Frye $398 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

marc jacobs bag

Marc Jacobs $325 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

FOREVER 21 EARRINGS

Forever 21 $5 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

sophie buhai rings

Sophie Buhai $370 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!