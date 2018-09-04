How to Wear This Season’s Trends Without Changing Your Style

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Twice a year, every February and each September, Fashion Month happens. For people who work in fashion, it is a Very Big Deal. For everyone else...probably not so much. However, after your Instagram feed has cleared of blurry, walking-model shots, everything’s been packed up, and everyone’s gone home, then the fun really begins. After the runways comes the runway report, a sort of download of trends we saw at the shows that you can expect to shop next season.

But with the ever increasing speed of the fashion production cycle, we're finding more and more interest in the trends that are wearable right this very second. It’s intriguing to hear that next fall we’re all going to be wearing boots that look like pants, or that sunglasses are getting tinier still — but is it useful? What can you make of the runway rundown, that's actually applicable to the clothing in your closet?

There is something to be said for changing your look ever so slightly. For trying something just the tiniest bit different, especially if you’ve worn variations on the same uniform for years. So, in the interest of nudging the needle a smidge away from your comfort zone, we’ve translated our five big fall trends into more wearable versions, each with its own takeaways that even the most stubbornly anti-trend will be able to try.