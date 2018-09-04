How to Wear This Season’s Trends Without Changing Your Style

David Urbanke
Laurel Pantin
Sep 04, 2018 @ 5:00 pm
Twice a year, every February and each September, Fashion Month happens. For people who work in fashion, it is a Very Big Deal. For everyone else...probably not so much. However, after your Instagram feed has cleared of blurry, walking-model shots, everything’s been packed up, and everyone’s gone home, then the fun really begins. After the runways comes the runway report, a sort of download of trends we saw at the shows that you can expect to shop next season.

But with the ever increasing speed of the fashion production cycle, we're finding more and more interest in the trends that are wearable right this very second. It’s intriguing to hear that next fall we’re all going to be wearing boots that look like pants, or that sunglasses are getting tinier still — but is it useful? What can you make of the runway rundown, that's actually applicable to the clothing in your closet? 

There is something to be said for changing your look ever so slightly. For trying something just the tiniest bit different, especially if you’ve worn variations on the same uniform for years. So, in the interest of nudging the needle a smidge away from your comfort zone, we’ve translated our five big fall trends into more wearable versions, each with its own takeaways that even the most stubbornly anti-trend will be able to try.

Mix Master

Mixed prints have been a thing for a while — but this is different. This is about mixing genres of clothing: think Motocross and your grandmother’s silk scarves. Admittedly, an intimidating combo! Make it all a little more palatable by wearing two similar types of scarf prints (here we’ve turned a silk handkerchief scarf into a belt) and then adding a sportier element. Little tiny cat-eye sunglasses would do the trick nicely.

Shop the Look: Zara Belt Print Tunic, $100 available in size XS to XL; zara.com. Rebecca Minkoff Eccentric Stripe Square Scarf, $68 available in one size; shopbop.com. ASOS Design Heels, $45 available in size 5 to 12; asos.com.

New Prep

This season, “preppy” takes on something of a Clueless edge. It’s ‘90s influenced — all about plaids, varsity sweaters, and brushed-up brows. A tartan fanny pack will really take the look all the way, but it’s a strong move. If you want to pare it back, wear plaid trousers with an oversize knit and some classic shoes, like these Emme Parsons slides.

Shop the Look: Paul Smith Varsity Sweater, $295 available in size XS to XL; shopbop.com. Miaou Pants, $225 (originally $375) available in size 23 to 32; openingceremony.com. Emme Parsons Slides, $425 available in size 36 to 41; nordstrom.com.

Suiting

We are of the opinion that a good power suit can do wonders for your attitude. The tricky thing about wearing a suit is making it feel cool rather than corporate. Go for one in an unexpected color (like white) and wear it with everything from pointy pumps for a party, to crisp sneakers at work. Find one you love and then style it in a way that’s uniquely you — the attitude is the real trick to pulling this off.

Shop the Look: Wildfang Ivory Tux Blazer, $140 (originally $200) available in size XS to 2XL; wildfang.com. ASOS Design Curve Sheer Belted Blouse, $51 available in size 12 to 28; asos.com. Wildfang The Empower Ivory Trouser, $97 (originally $138) available in size 2-20; wildfang.com. Kenneth Cole Rily Pumps, $150 available in size 5.5 to 11; kennethcole.com

'80s Prom

Sounds awful, but bear with us. This trend is really all about ‘80s glamour, more than actual, literal prom-wear (which, fair, can be a bit of a nightmare to look back on). We went with super flashy patent MSGM joggers and a satiny bodysuit here to get the ‘80s feel, without the costume look. If this is too much, try a slinky blouse with your favorite high-waist jeans for a night out, or pair some shiny trousers with a classic white, cropped tee to make it all feel a bit more current.

Shop the Look: MSGM Faux Patent Jogger Pants, $250 available in size 2 to 12; shopbop.com. Plus Contrast Slinky Wrap Bodysuit, $14 (originally $28) available in size 14; boohoo.com. Kenneth Cole Galway Ankle Boot, $190 available in size 5 to 10; kennethcole.com.

Space Cowboy

On the runways, this trend translated into futuristic elements like glitter boots and metallic fringe, mixed with classic Western wear. It looks excellent, but is perhaps not the most wearable look if your usual fall go-to is a sweater with jeans. Instead, trade your jeans for a denim skirt, and wear it either with a fitted turtleneck, or, if you’re feeling crazy, a chambray button-down. If you’re really feeling crazy, add a bolo tie. Cowboy boots, on the other hand, are a massive trend this season, and we endorse picking up a pair to wear with everything from this summer’s prairie dress, to your old reliable favorite denim.

Shop the Look: Tibi Skirt Washed Indigo Twill Pencil Skirt, $425 available in size 24 to 32; tibi.com. Lands' End Supima Turtleneck, $26 available in size XS to XL; landsend.com. Boohoo Western Boots, $34 available in size 5 to 10 (originally $72); boohoo.com. Frasier Sterling Dancing Queen Belt, $75 available in one size; revolve.com. Blue Lace Agate Leather Bolo Tie, $20 available in one size; ebay.com.

