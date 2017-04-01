How to Wear Denim to the Office Now

Believe it or not, dress pants and pencil skirts are not your only options for professional workwear. Consider jeans—we know you already do. We know you eye them every morning, wishing you could get away with wearing jeans to work. Good news is you can (it just takes a couple styling tricks). Read on for how to wear denim to the office without getting a raised brow from your boss.

Mind the cut: If your workplace is conservative, stick to a dark wash that’s not distressed. And swap your weekend skinnies for a trouser style that mimics polished wide-leg pants.

Top it off: Sure, a button-down would suffice, but a graphic blouse with statement sleeves will win more fashion points (without getting the side-eye from HR).

Step down: There’s no need for heels when you have fabulous flats. Go for a subtle pop of color—navy always wins—and pretty touches, such as ribbon ties.

Shop the look above: Tibi double waist trousers, $445; tibi.com. Alice + Olivia by Stacey Bendet, $250; neimanmarcus.com. Flynn leather bag, $275; ingodwetrustnyc.com. Stuart Weitzman flats, $398; stuartweitzman.com.