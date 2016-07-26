9 Show-Stopping Ways to Let Your Bralette Show

If we had to pinpoint one key moment when bralettes became a full-blown trend, it was when Victoria’s Secret introduced its own line of lacy, unpadded designs—a grand departure from the brand's usual, plumped and pushed-up offerings. Meanwhile, the spring 2016 runways of Alberta Ferretti and Dries Van Noten were replete with the look, and the wardrobes of our favorite stars rapidly followed suit. (We're looking at you, Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid!)

Fashion and celeb cred aside, it's easy to see why the trend took off: There’s something so quietly sexy about a hint of delicate undergarments beneath a top—think a peek of pink scalloped lace under a floral silk blouse, or the outline of a seamless black bra beneath a white tee. That subtle push-pull of suggestion and sweetness is impossible to resist.

Not sure how to strike the right balance? Rather than having complicated crisscrossing straps take center stage under a simple camisole or letting a longline style double as a crop top, merely hint at the fact that you’re wearing lingerie. See what we mean below, where we matched up nine different bralettes—all equally wispy, pretty, and delicate—with a well-suited top (and one killer jacket).