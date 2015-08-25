How to Wear Fall's Sweetest Hue, Begonia Pink

Think pink is just pretty? Think again. Prada’s fall collection (above, left) and Kiernan Shipka's Marni frock (above, right) show just how sophisticated the shade can really be. Why We Love It

This particular hue, dubbed begonia pink, is so over-the-top saturated, it reads more subversive than soft. It’s the kind of blush that even a non-girlie girl can get down with. How to Wear It

Stick to polished shapes, like a tailored coat or structured dress, so you don't look too young. A liberal dose of refined camel elevates the candy-colored tone, while a hit of rich green adds depth and amps up the luxe factor.