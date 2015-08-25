How to Wear Fall's Sweetest Hue, Begonia Pink

Catwalking/Getty Images; George Pimentel/WireImage

Think pink is just pretty? Think again. Prada’s fall collection (above, left) and Kiernan Shipka's Marni frock (above, right) show just how sophisticated the shade can really be. Why We Love It
This particular hue, dubbed begonia pink, is so over-the-top saturated, it reads more subversive than soft. It’s the kind of blush that even a non-girlie girl can get down with. How to Wear It
Stick to polished shapes, like a tailored coat or structured dress, so you don’t look too young. A liberal dose of refined camel elevates the candy-colored tone, while a hit of rich green adds depth and amps up the luxe factor. RELATED: Why a Mod Miniskirt and Mary Janes Will Be Your Go-To Fall Outfit Ready to shop? Keep scrolling!

More
InStyle Staff
Aug 25, 2015 @ 6:30 pm
1 of 12 Courtesy

Topshop

$125; topshop.com

2 of 12 Courtesy

Zara

$70; zara.com

3 of 12 Courtesy

BAGGU

$140; shopbop.com

4 of 12 Courtesy

Banana Republic

$128; bananarepublic.com

5 of 12 Courtesy

X.C. Tang

$485; xctang.com

6 of 12 Courtesy

Carven

$1,050; net-a-porter.com

7 of 12 Courtesy

Coast

$260; coast-stores.com

8 of 12 Courtesy

Oliver Peoples

$295; shopbop.com

9 of 12 Courtesy

J. Crew

$158; jcrew.com

10 of 12 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$250; rebeccataylor.com

11 of 12 Courtesy

Tibi

$525; net-a-porter.com

12 of 12 Courtesy

Kate Spade

$198; katespade.com

