11 Celebrities Demo How to Wear Velvet (a Huge Fall Trend) in the Spring

Once considered a textile that's almost always exclusively worn during cooler months, velvet is quickly becoming a year-round material, thanks to a push from fashion-savvy stars who are leading the plushy movement by taking it out of winter and into spring (and before we know it, fall).

And who can resist the allure of velvet? It's a fabric of nobility and royalty (Princess Diana was a fan) and on the other end of the spectrum, it boasts a dangerous streak, with connections to glam rock and nighttime seduction. And now, the smooth, luxurious material has a wonderfully arty-eccentric offbeat side—only one element of what makes up the "Gucci girl" that creative director Alessandro Michele dreamed up (see: the fall/winter 2016 collection)

Basically, velvet can assume many personalities—perfect for the many personalities of this diverse range of celebs. From Cara Delevingne's sexy cut-out Balmain one-piece to Kate Hudson's daytime damask blazer, take a look at 11 ways to wear velvet for this spring, next fall and winter.