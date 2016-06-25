How to Incorporate Swimwear in your Street Style Like a Celebrity

News flash: Swimwear doesn't have to be exclusive to the beach. They can double as clothing. Up their wear count by treating your one-piece like a bodysuit, your bikini like a crop top—you get the idea. A slew of celebrities have already figured this out, like Selena Gomez who once turned her white Solid & Striped suit into a top when she styled it with denim cut-offs, a brocade velvet blazer (draped over her shoulders), and suede boots.

Others, like Elle Fanning, wear theirs with a trendy pair of denim culottes, while Bella Hadid doubled up on denim and styled her one-piece with cut-offs and an oversized jean jacket (aka a summery spin on the Canadian tux). For the days when afternoons are spent at the pool and evenings by cocktails out (with little to no time to change), try integrating your suit into an acceptable street-chic ensemble. Take a look at how four celebrities did it and shop out their looks, below.