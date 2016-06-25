How to Incorporate Swimwear in your Street Style Like a Celebrity

ACE/INFphoto.com
Alexis Parente
Jun 25, 2016 @ 2:45 pm

News flash: Swimwear doesn't have to be exclusive to the beach. They can double as clothing. Up their wear count by treating your one-piece like a bodysuit, your bikini like a crop top—you get the idea. A slew of celebrities have already figured this out, like Selena Gomez who once turned her white Solid & Striped suit into a top when she styled it with denim cut-offs, a brocade velvet blazer (draped over her shoulders), and suede boots. 

Others, like Elle Fanning, wear theirs with a trendy pair of denim culottes, while Bella Hadid doubled up on denim and styled her one-piece with cut-offs and an oversized jean jacket (aka a summery spin on the Canadian tux). For the days when afternoons are spent at the pool and evenings by cocktails out (with little to no time to change), try integrating your suit into an acceptable street-chic ensemble. Take a look at how four celebrities did it and shop out their looks, below.

1 of 4 FameFlynet Pictures; Courtesy (4)

Try It with Jeans

Celebrity inspiration: Elle Fanning

Treat your favorite sporty one-piece like a bodysuit and style it with cropped denim and a playful pair of sandals.

Shop the look: Solid & Striped swimsuit, $170; modaoperandi.com. Current/Elliott jeans, $228; matchesfashion.com. Ancient Greek Sandals, $220; modaoperandi.com.

2 of 4 alessandraambrosio/Instagram; Courtesy (3)

Bring Back the '90s

Celebrity inspiration: Alessandra Ambrosio

Give your '90s denim mini a second life with a sexy plunging one-piece, complete with a boho-chic topper.

Shop the look: Eres swimsuit, $385; net-a-porter.com. M.I.H. Jeans skirt, $225; net-a-porter.com. Zara jacket, $70; zara.com.

3 of 4 Splash News; Courtesy (3)

Rock the Canadian Tuxedo

Celebrity inspiration: Bella Hadid

Bring the Canadian tuxedo into summer with a super sexy balconette one-piece.

Shop the look: J.Crew swimsuit, $60; jcrew.com. Frame Denim shorts, $195; lanecrawford.com. Levi's jacket, $98; farfetch.com

4 of 4 AKM-GSI; Courtesy (3)

Style with Overalls

Celebrity inspiration: Selena Gomez

Your classic black bikini can double as a crop top when layered under darling denim overalls. 

Shop the look: Acne Studios bikini, $310; mytheresa.com. The Great overalls, $198; net-a-porter.com. Soludos slip-ons, $42; shopbop.com.

