How to Make Sequins Work for Summer, No Matter the Occasion

Given the fact that sequins date all the way back to the days of King Tut in ancient Egypt, it’s not surprising that we have been trained to associate them with all things over-the-top. Once made from actual coins, these shimmering decorative disks (now made from vinyl) have become a beacon of after-dark celebratory attire—especially for New Year’s Eve. But what about the rest of the year?

One of our favorite spring 2016 collections came from Tibi and was full of warm-weather sequins—everything from Bermuda shorts to apron-style midi dresses and sporty tops were covered in tiny, glittering paillettes. These sequins—in blush, navy, burgundy, and a muted gold—were a far cry from an NYE disco fever dream. They were, dare we say it, refined!

Inspired by Tibi’s more relaxed, daytime-appropriate take on sequins, we’re going to infuse our summer wardrobes with a bit of relaxed sparkle. One of the brand’s swishy gold pleated skirts pairs perfectly with a basic knit top and leather block heel sandals for work, and an embellished bomber jacket from Needle & Thread becomes the perfect topper for a romantic outing when worn over a body-skimming midi dress and mules. Ahead, see how we styled three different sequined pieces for work, weekends, and a date night that doesn’t have to end with a kiss at midnight (though it definitely could).

RELATED: 3 Ways to Style a White T-Shirt for Work

1. At the Office

Courtesy

Daytime sequins are tricky enough, but making them acceptable for work is even more so. Play down their inherent glam factor with a simple knit, tonal leather accessories, and one modern piece of jewelry. By keeping the color family mostly the same, you create a sophisticated look that has just a dash of whimsy.

Shop the look: Tibi sequin skirt, $795; net-a-porter.com. Whistles T-shirt, $160; whistles.com. Sophie Hulme bucket bag, $850; sophiehulme.com. Sole Society cuff, $52; solesociety.com. M.Gemi sandals, $248; mgemi.com.

2. On a Date

Courtesy

Let's be honest: Sequins don't exactly scream "romance." They inspire visions of wild parties and long nights, not intimate dinners over candlelight and cacio e pepe. However, when employed as a floral (read: very feminine) embellishment on a bomber jacket and worn over a body-skimming midi dress, the effect is purposeful and pretty without being over-the-top.

Shop the look: Needle & Thread bomber jacket, $460; net-a-porter.com. Babaton dress, $165; aritzia.com. Auxiliary crossbody bag, $225; aritzia.com. Cloverpost hoop earrings, $66; shopbop.com. Zara sandals, $40; zara.com.

3. On the Weekend

Courtesy

We like to think that when you're in summer vacation mode, anything goes. A fun rugby-striped tank adds playful sparkle to your Sunday morning farmers-market-and-coffee-run outfit. Tie the whole thing together with a pair of glamorous cat-eye sunglasses and a roomy (but very cool) backpack.

Shop the look: M.I.H. Jeans denim shorts, $175; net-a-porter.com. J. Crew sequin tank, $98; jcrew.com. Converse sneakers, $55; nordstrom.com. Quay Australia sunglasses, $50; quayaustralia.com. Clyde backpack, $516; needsupply.com.