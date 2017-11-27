How Do I Wear Sequins During The Holidays Without Looking Like a Tween?

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Ruthie Friedlander
Nov 27, 2017 @ 10:15 am

Welcome to Asked & Answered: a very special place for a very special time of year. You know, that time of year when you have a million holiday parties, family gatherings, and oh, are also not supposed to catch a cold even though the temperatures are dropping? It's the holiday season, and to help you out, we're answering all your fashion questions, helping you look and feel great.

I've been ogling my two-year-old niece's gold sequin sneakers; the perfect holiday accessory, right? Or...too much? Too young? Can I wear sequins, sparkles, and glitter as an adult? Abso-freaking-lutely. Here, some totally age appropriate sequin pieces for all your holiday party needs.

VIDEO: Have You Seen Kourtney Kardashian's $45 Sequin Dress?

 

1 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Midi Skirt

available at Nordstrom $395 SHOP NOW
2 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Clutch

available at Nordstrom $39 SHOP NOW
3 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Chelsea Boot

available at Nordstrom $650 SHOP NOW
4 of 9 Courtesy

Body-Con Dress

available at Nordstrom $260 SHOP NOW
5 of 9 Courtesy

Paillette Sequin Miniskirt

available at Nordstrom $245 SHOP NOW
6 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Bootie

available at Nordstrom $195 SHOP NOW
7 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Crossbody Bag

available at Nordstrom $248 SHOP NOW
8 of 9 Courtesy

Sequin Top

available at Nordstrom $373 SHOP NOW
9 of 9 Courtesy

Pranay Sequin Knit Jacket

available at Nordstrom $956 (Originally $1,595) SHOP NOW

