15 Celebrities Teach Us How to Rock Ruffles (without Looking Too Girly)

FameFlynet; Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Andrea Cheng
May 15, 2016 @ 6:00 pm

My last memory of wearing ruffles was in the early aughts. I owned this cloyingly sweet bubble gum-pink tiered ruffle mini skirt and now, every time I think about my fashion regrets, I land on this particular cringe-worthy piece. Like, what was I thinking? But guess what, ruffles are back as one of this season's biggest trends, and I hate to say it, but I'm now rethinking the flouncy finish.

It helps, too, that this time around, the pretty detail boasts a level of sophistication that stops it from crossing into too-twee or too-girly territory. Some takes are even sexy, like a plunging red-hot dress with just the teeniest ruffly flourish that subtly hints at a softer side (see: Selena Gomez's Giambattista Valli number, above). While others are plain cool. How neat was Emma Watson's dress-and-pant Osman pairing? The ruffled floral embroidered dress was perfectly offset by a pair of tailored pants underneath. Modern-day fashion perfection right there. 

For more convincing, scroll through to see how all 15 stars are rocking ruffles, all without looking too girly.

1 of 15 FameFlynet

Selena Gomez

Gomez gave ruffles a sexy spin with this plunging red-hot Giambattista Valli number with the teeniest flourish for a subtle hint at a softer side.

Advertisement
2 of 15 Jun Sato/WireImage

Cate Blanchett

Blanchett worked it in a sexy corset-inspired Louis Vuitton knit number that not only clung to her curves, but outlined them, all of which was nicely balanced out with a sweet flouncy hem.

3 of 15 Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Emma Watson

Watson expertly united romance with menswear when she wore a pretty floral-embroidered ruffled Osman dress that opened to reveal a pair of tailored pants underneath.

Advertisement
4 of 15 Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Sarah Jessica Parker

SJP drew inspiration from Hamilton for the 2016 Met Gala in a custom Monse ensemble with a tailcoat that ended with frilly lantern sleeves.

Advertisement
5 of 15 Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Collins

A ruffled trim doubles as sleeves on Collins's Burberry number.

Advertisement
6 of 15 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lea Michele

Michele made a statement with an exaggerated ruffle that ran along her LBD.

Advertisement
7 of 15 David X Prutting/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Ciara

The navy hue and Ciara's minimalist accessories stop her tiered ruffle dress from looking too sweet. 

Advertisement
8 of 15 Jim Spellman/WireImage

Naomi Watts

The star was angelic in allover ruffles by Valentino. But the contrasting black trim details ground the look and keep it from looking too delicate.

Advertisement
9 of 15 VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Emma Roberts

Roberts gave her cropped flouncy cami modern-day appeal with a sleek pair of culottes and sky-high Charlotte Olympia sandals.

Advertisement
10 of 15 Billy Farrell/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Demi Moore

The easiest way to rock the ruffle trend? With teensy baby frills along the neckline and sleeves. The effect: A look that's slightly Victorian, yet completely chic.

Advertisement
11 of 15

Lily Aldridge

Got a ruffled bandeau? Style it with a high-waist skirt to reveal just a tiny sliver of skin. (A ruffled bandeau bikini top works, too). 

Advertisement
12 of 15 Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

Gwyneth Paltrow

Perfect for the minimalist, Paltrow's streamlined black separates boast just enough of a ruffle at the sleeve for interest.

Advertisement
13 of 15 Walter McBride/WireImage

Lupita Nyong'o

If all-over, head-to-toe ruffles is a touch too much, find a dress lined with them (versus sweeping tiers) for just the right amount. Moderation is key, after all.

Advertisement
14 of 15 AKM-GSI

Jaime King

The star tapped her arty-intellectual side in a wonderfully offbeat pajama-style set that featured a rich plum hue, a tie-neck detail, and flouncy hemlines.

Advertisement
15 of 15 Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Keri Russell

Russell found the goth version of the ruffled dress—a black one with delicate pleated frills.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!