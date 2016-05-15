15 Celebrities Teach Us How to Rock Ruffles (without Looking Too Girly)

My last memory of wearing ruffles was in the early aughts. I owned this cloyingly sweet bubble gum-pink tiered ruffle mini skirt and now, every time I think about my fashion regrets, I land on this particular cringe-worthy piece. Like, what was I thinking? But guess what, ruffles are back as one of this season's biggest trends, and I hate to say it, but I'm now rethinking the flouncy finish.

It helps, too, that this time around, the pretty detail boasts a level of sophistication that stops it from crossing into too-twee or too-girly territory. Some takes are even sexy, like a plunging red-hot dress with just the teeniest ruffly flourish that subtly hints at a softer side (see: Selena Gomez's Giambattista Valli number, above). While others are plain cool. How neat was Emma Watson's dress-and-pant Osman pairing? The ruffled floral embroidered dress was perfectly offset by a pair of tailored pants underneath. Modern-day fashion perfection right there.

For more convincing, scroll through to see how all 15 stars are rocking ruffles, all without looking too girly.