10 Ways to Nail the Retro Sport Trend

The retro sport look was one of the biggest fall trends on the runway and street (seen here on Olivia Palermo), and we are totally embracing it. Whether you are a longtime fan or want to give the trend a spin for the first time, we've rounded up a few of our favorite pieces to help you achieve a more polished look that can be worn from work to weekend—and not just to and from the gym.

VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers

The best part about this trend is that achieving it is much easier than you think, especially since all you have to do is add a few twists and styling updates to the athleisure pieces you already have in your closet. Get the look by shopping our 10 favorite pieces below.