10 Ways to Nail the Retro Sport Trend

Christian Vierig/Getty
Kristina Rutkowski
Aug 29, 2017

The retro sport look was one of the biggest fall trends on the runway and street (seen here on Olivia Palermo), and we are totally embracing it. Whether you are a longtime fan or want to give the trend a spin for the first time, we've rounded up a few of our favorite pieces to help you achieve a more polished look that can be worn from work to weekend—and not just to and from the gym.

The best part about this trend is that achieving it is much easier than you think, especially since all you have to do is add a few twists and styling updates to the athleisure pieces you already have in your closet. Get the look by shopping our 10 favorite pieces below.

 

1 of 10

THE SPORTY TURTLENECK

A luxe, cashmere pullover gets a chic but sporty finish in bright red colorblock. 

$345 SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

THE PLAID PANT

Go from work to weekend with a trouser rendered in a vintage print, hinting at classic sportswear.

Tory Burch $248 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

THE MENSWEAR COAT

Ideal for layering over track pants, a sophisticated menswear coat takes sporty influenced pieces from athleisure to everyday. 

Topshop $110 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

THE TRAINER SNEAKER

Look for a cool, retro kick that feels classic yet modern with pops of color. 

Veja $109 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

THE FAIRISLE SWEATER

Try pairing the quintessential sporty knit with a skirt for a more fashion forward approach. 

L.L. Bean $100 (originally $119) SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

THE PLEATED SKIRT

A contrast pleated skirt nods to the iconic tennis shape while still feeling modern in a mid-length cut. 

Lacoste $165 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

THE WHITE BOOT

With a hint of '60s mod, the white boot is the fresh fall shoe choice to pair with your retro knit and jeans. 

Stuart Weitzman $598 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

THE '70s PULLOVER

Channel a '70s sport vibe with a fitted metallic knit in a rainbow of stripes. 

$440 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

THE DENIM TRACKPANT

Upgrade to a pair of track pant trousers in denim for a more polished spin on the athleisure staple. 

Etre Cecile $210 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

THE STRIPED BAG

A graphic black and white bag in cross-body form packs a punch with any outfit. 

Furla $378 SHOP NOW

