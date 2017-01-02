How to Wear the Pantone Color of 2017

JP Yim/Getty; Catwalking/Getty; Estrop/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Jan 02, 2017 @ 8:00 am

Aaaaand the color of 2017 is Greenery! For its annual highly anticipated Color of the Year announcement, Pantone unveiled the zesty yellowy-green shade (#15-0343) in the hopes to refresh, reinvent, and reinvigorate the spirit as we ring in the new year. It's the color of nature, which means by surrounding yourself with it, you'll feel one with nature—perfect for those who aren't really the outdoorsy type. 

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment,” says Leatrice Wiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

From a fashion POV, a handful of designers, like Michael Kors, Max Mara, and Mary Katrantzou (pictured at top, from left to right), had the foresight to thread the Greenery shade (a cross between lime and peridot) throughout their spring 2017 collections. And if you absolutely can't wait, drink in the greens with our 8 freshly plucked picks, below.

 

 

1 of 7 Courtesy

Pippa Small Studs

Pale peridot stones that still pack a punch.

available at net-a-porter.com $990 SHOP NOW
2 of 7 Courtesy

Ray-Ban Sunglasses

Your timeless wayfarers with an unexpected dose of color.

Ray-Ban available at ray-ban.com $185 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Oscar de la Renta Dress

A refreshing hit of green against a classic silhouette.

Oscar de la Renta available at theoutnet.com $995 SHOP NOW
4 of 7 Courtesy

Made in Earth Bracelet

A colorful addition to your everyday stack.

Made in Earth available at mieusa.com $665 SHOP NOW
5 of 7 Courtesy

Kenzo Vintage Dress

A playful shade with an equally playful print.

Kenzo available at farfetch.com $408 SHOP NOW
6 of 7 Courtesy

David Yurman Cuff

A case for silver and peridot green as your go-to jewelry combo.

David Yurman available at nordstrom.com $625 SHOP NOW
7 of 7 Courtesy

Marc Jacobs Dress

Don't want to commit to all-over green? Embrace the color with a tropical palm leaf print.

Marc Jacobs available at net-a-porter.com $395 SHOP NOW

