How to Wear the Pantone Color of 2017

Aaaaand the color of 2017 is Greenery! For its annual highly anticipated Color of the Year announcement, Pantone unveiled the zesty yellowy-green shade (#15-0343) in the hopes to refresh, reinvent, and reinvigorate the spirit as we ring in the new year. It's the color of nature, which means by surrounding yourself with it, you'll feel one with nature—perfect for those who aren't really the outdoorsy type.

“Greenery bursts forth in 2017 to provide us with the reassurance we yearn for amid a tumultuous social and political environment,” says Leatrice Wiseman, executive director of the Pantone Color Institute. “Satisfying our growing desire to rejuvenate and revitalize, Greenery symbolizes the reconnection we seek with nature, one another and a larger purpose.”

Without further ado! We are proud to reveal the PANTONE #ColoroftheYear2017. Click the link in our bio to learn more about how this year’s choice reflects what’s happening in our world. A video posted by PANTONE (@pantone) on Dec 8, 2016 at 6:00am PST

From a fashion POV, a handful of designers, like Michael Kors, Max Mara, and Mary Katrantzou (pictured at top, from left to right), had the foresight to thread the Greenery shade (a cross between lime and peridot) throughout their spring 2017 collections. And if you absolutely can't wait, drink in the greens with our 8 freshly plucked picks, below.