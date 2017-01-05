How to Wear a Naked Dress without Suffering a Wardrobe Malfunction

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic (2); Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Andrea Cheng
Jan 05, 2017 @ 4:00 pm

There are many different kinds of the naked dress. There's the flesh-toned one (see: Carrie's bus ad on Sex and the City), there's the see-through one, and there's the one that boasts a slit so high, it's cause for alarm. All different, yet the idea is one and the same: To project the idea of nakedness without actually being naked. Skin exposure without exposing the parts that really matter. A fashion risk without the risk. KIDDING—there is a risk, which is the whole point of this article.

So how do the stars do it? What sartorial sorcery occurs behind the scenes that allows them to wear these incredible non-naked naked dresses without suffering a catastrophic wardrobe mishap? The answer: a fantastic, well-prepared power stylist. We called upon Dani Michelle, who's responsible for Bella Thorne's sexy Critics' Choice Awards look (above, left) and asked her to spill the secrets on how to wear a naked dress—specifically, a high-slit naked dress—without any mortifying consequences.

RELATED: What to Wear Under Sheer Clothing, According to Celebrity Stylists

Make Sure the Dress Fits Like a Glove

"The dress should be tailored to your body, so when you move in different ways, it won't create ripples, letting people see through at different angles," Michelle says. "You don't want any extra spaces for the dress to move or lift up." She uses Thorne's dress as an example: "It was so painted on to her body that there wasn't any air or room for it to move in any way."

Tape It Down

"It's not just about using a lot of fashion tape, but about taping it in the right places," she says. "I always tape about an inch or more away from the edge, because you want your clothes to lay effortlessly on the skin and move naturally. By taping it further in, the garment stays put, and the natural edge still has slight movement."

Use Strapless Undies

Yes, this is a real thing. "For extra protection, wear a strapless panty (or a nipple cover if you're wearing a plunge-neck top), so if God forbid, there's an unexpected gust of wind, you're not exposed. I use Shibue, a strapless underwear that goes from the front to back with no sides," Michelle says. "It's kind of like a pasty, but it's really nice, high quality underwear—and it's washable, reusable, and affordable."

See the 12 Sexiest Red Carpet Dresses of 2016
<p>BELLA HADID</p>
BELLA HADID

Bella Hadid in custom Alexandre Vauthier and De Grisogono jewels at the 69th annual Cannes Film Festival.

Getty Images
Model Chrissy Teigen attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen in Yousef Akba with Dsquared2 heels and a Monique Lhuillier clutch at the American Music Awards.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
<p>Bella Thorne</p>
Bella Thorne

Bella Thorne in Steven Khalil and Stuart Weitzman sandals at the Critics' Choice Awards.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
<p>Ciara</p>
Ciara

Ciara in Philipp Plein and Jacob & Co. jewelry at the Billboard Music Awards.

Frazer Harrison/BBMA2016
<p>Kendall Jenner</p>
Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner in Atelier Versace at the Met Gala.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage
<p>Alessandra Ambrosio</p>
Alessandra Ambrosio

Alessandra Ambrosio in Redemption at amfAR’s Cinema Against AIDS gala.

Getty Images
<p>Kylie Jenner</p>
Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner in Balmain at the Met Gala.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Charlize Theron arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016
Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in Dior with jewelry by Harry Winston at the Academy Awards.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
<p>Ashley Graham</p>
Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham in custom Naeem Khan and Stuart Weitzman shoes at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West</p>
Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West in vintage John Galliano and Kanye West at the MTV Video Music Awards.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty
<p>Gigi Hadid</p>
Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid in Atelier Versace with Swarovski crystals and Le Silla crystal-embellished pumps at the American Music Awards.

Michael Tran/Getty
Actress Taraji P. Henson attends the 2016 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Taraji P. Henson

Taraji P. Henson in Céline and Jimmy Choo heels at the American Music Awards.

Frederick M. Brown/Getty
1 of 12

Advertisement

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!