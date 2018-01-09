How to Wear Leopard the Cool-Girl Way

The classic, cool cat print has taken on many different forms throughout fashion history, from '40s glamour to the '80s Dynasty era. Currently, we are obsessed with the recent revival seen both on the runway and more specifically with the street-style set. This surprisingly versatile pattern can be worn with brights or neutrals alike and easily mixed in with any wardrobe standbys. Wondering just how to pull it off? Look no further. We rounded up three It-girl approved ways to show how simple it is to incorporate leopard into your everyday look.

Shop our three outfits below.