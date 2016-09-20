5 Ways to Make a Turtleneck Bodysuit Your Secret Style Weapon

Give me an item of clothing that “goes with everything,” and I’ll give you an eye roll. Really? Everything? Sweatpants and party dresses? Heels or sneakers? Seems like a mighty tall claim to make.

But in the case of the black turtleneck bodysuit, consider me convinced. Neither undergarment nor traditional shirt, the style is subtle enough to wear under anything, yet polished enough to stand on its own; meanwhile, the fit could not be more flattering, the color more versatile, or the silhouette more timeless. It’s a game-changer, one of our fashion assistants (and the shopping genius who found us these amazing ASOS jeans), Callie Turner, passionately said at a recent fashion team meeting before launching into long list of outfit suggestions. Here, five perfect ones—for every scenario!—worth trying right now.