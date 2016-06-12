How to Wear Head-to-Toe Black in the Summer

At the very first sign—or suggestion, even—of warmer weather, everyone begins to tout the transition from dark, brooding shades to pastels or summery whites. There's a nudge (and sometimes this strange sartorial pressure) to experiment with literally any shade on the color spectrum other than black. Well, maybe we don't want to. Maybe black is the only color that accurately reflects our cold, cynical souls. We're kidding.

But there is something comforting about the inky shade—it's flattering, it complements everything, and it's stain-resistant (in the sense that you can't see the stains when you spill coffee or red wine). And it boasts a degree of polish that other colors lack. Unfortunately, black absorbs the most heat in the summer, which means that in order to not overheat, it's important to wear black in breathable cotton fabrics in breezy silhouettes, and to bare skin whenever possible without raising eyebrows (like your legs with a high-slit skirt or your shoulders with cold-shoulder tops).

With all that said, we pieced together three outfits for different occasions—casual weekend outings, fun summer outdoor events (concerts! festivals!), and the office—all saturated in top-to-toe black. Shop the looks below, and unleash your inner summer goth.

1. For Weekend Outings

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: H&M top, $18; hm.com. Community skirt, $30 (originally $60); aritzia.com. Simon Miller purse, $795; simonmillerusa.com. Loeffler Randall sandals, $225; loefflerrandall.com.

2. For the Office

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Gentle Monster sunglasses, $249; gentlemonster.com. Mango top, $46; mango.com. Tibi culottes, $350; tibi.com. Madewell tote, $168; madewell.com. Everlane slides, $98; everlane.com.

3. For Outdoor Events

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: Sunday Somewhere sunglasses, $290; sundaysomewhere.com. MSGM top, $432; otteny.com. Zara shorts, $26; zara.com. Opening Ceremony purse, $435; shopbop.com. Superga sneakers, $45; superga-usa.com.