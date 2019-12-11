Five Ways to Style the Viral Amazon Coat

Image zoom Erin Glover

The Amazon Coat is the Cher of outerwear. There are more than 100,000 results on Amazon for the search query “coat,” but ask any fashion-savvy online shopper about “The Amazon Coat,” and they’ll point you to one coat, and one coat only.

Orolay’s Women's Thickened Down Jacket, The Amazon Coat’s given name, has many accolades. It’s an Amazon best-seller across multiple categories (Women's Outdoor Recreation Down & Alternative Outerwear and Women’s Winter Coats, to name a few) and the first result when you actually run the above search; it’s the subject of a minimum of three separate Instagram accounts; it’s one of Oprah’s favorite things of the year; and spotting it in the wild is a daily occurrence for almost any New Yorker.

But, ubiquitous as The Coat has become, we’re hard-pressed to find the diverse outfits it’s so begging to be included in. We’ll go ahead and say it: The Amazon Coat, a.k.a. The Orolay Coat, is destined for more than just skinny jeans.

This winter, we’ve put together five completely different looks (none of which feature a pair of jeans) for your puffer-coat-wearing inspiration. Whether you’re dressing for the conference room, cocktail hour, or anything in between, these outfits prove The Orolay Coat is the jacket for the job.

What’s more: Every item below is available on Amazon Prime, so all you need is 48 hours to spare for shipping, and these exact looks could be yours. Scroll on for a healthy dose of Orolay Coat inspo, plus where to buy each and every piece.

Monochrome

Head-to-toe ivory looks get a lot of love in the summer, but winter whites are just as deserving of a spot in our outfit rotations. Bright, clean hues break up our reliance on black during the colder months, and monochrome is a well-documented celeb fave this season.

Shop the look!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, Beige

Shop now: $107–$160; amazon.com

Cable Stitch Women's Mock Neck Cozy Sweater

Shop now: $60; amazon.com

LEE Women's Petite Relaxed Fit All Day Straight Leg Pant

Shop now: $18–$61; amazon.com

find. Block Heel Square Toe, Women’s Ankle boots

Shop now: $40; amazon.com

Colorblock

An even greater antidote to the all-black drab of winter is a heavy dose of color. Cool-weather layering provides the perfect stage for flexing your mix-and-match skills. For this look, we stayed within the warm color family for the core pieces, and added on a pop of (Kristen Bell-worthy) purple. To round everything out, we added classic white sneakers, which have a grounding effect.

Shop the look!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, Red

Shop now: $107–$160; amazon.com

Burton Men's Kactusbunch Beanie

Shop now: $17; amazon.com

Cupcakes and Cashmere Women's Ana Brushed Knit Long Sleeve Pullover

Shop now: $30–$69; amazon.com

The Drop Women's Maya Silky Slip Skirt

Shop now: $45; amazon.com

Reebok Women's Princess Lite Classic Shoe

Shop now: $27–$87; amazon.com

Sporty Suiting

The power suit is back! This ‘80s trend is making a powerful return from the runways to the workplace and, surprisingly, it’s now easier than ever to pull off thanks to the coinciding rise of athleisure. To avoid looking like your dad, you can offset the seriousness of a suit with sporty touches. Think: nylon crossbody bags, fresh zip-ups, and, yes, comfy sneakers.

Shop the look!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, Army Green

Shop now: $107–$160; amazon.com

Le Suit Women's Two-Button Peak Lapel Pant Suit

Shop now: $70–$196; amazon.com

Starter Women's Long Sleeve Half-Zip Top

Shop now: $21–$28; amazon.com

Kate Spade Dawn Belt Bag Black Nylon Fanny Pack

Shop now: $98; amazon.com

New Balance Women's 574v2 Sneaker

Shop now: $19–$160; amazon.com

Date Night

“How am I supposed to look cute when I go out in the winter?” is straight-up one of the most-asked questions we hear. And, while it’s a valid concern, the solution is straightforward. It’s as simple as laying a turtleneck under one of your favorite spring dresses, pulling on some knee-highs to cover your shins, and draping a longline puffer over everything.

Shop the look!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, Black

Shop now: $107–$160; amazon.com

LANISEN Womens Floral Printed Wrap Dress

Shop now: $19–$27; amazon.com

Womens Long Sleeve Turtleneck Crew Stretch Slim T-Shirt Layer Top

Shop now: $19–$23; amazon.com

Sam Edelman Women's Indigo Knee High Boot

Shop now: $158 (Originally $225); amazon.com

Loeffler Randall Women's Aurora Scrunchie Strap Shoulder Bag

Shop now: $207 (Originally $295); amazon.com

Holiday Glam

When dressing for a showstopper event like a New Years Eve party or your office holiday fête, outerwear is all too often an afterthought. Instead of letting your coat fall by the wayside, opt for something with as much star power as your dress, like this luxurious satin puffer.

Shop the look!

Orolay Women's Thickened Down Jacket, Dark Gray

Shop now: $107–$160; amazon.com

For Love & Lemons Women's Isabeli Mini Dress

Shop now: $222; amazon.com

EUYZOU Women's Chunky Heeled Cowboy Knee High Boots

Shop now: $64; amazon.com

POPINK Womens Padded Headband

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

mecresh Silver Rhinestone Crystal Chandelier Earrings

Shop now: $12; amazon.com

OCSTRADE Dumpling Clutch Bag

Shop now: $31; amazon.com