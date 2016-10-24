3 Genius New Ways to Wear Your Trench Coat

You stock up on your favorite tees. You have plenty of white button-downs. You own your preferred jeans in multiple washes. But when it comes to a trench, you only need one (a black leather moto jacket is the same in that regard).

There's a reason that it has stuck around for so long, even a century after its time in the trenches during World War I: It exudes a level of utilitarian cool (thanks to its epaulettes and double-breasted buttons), its water-resistant cotton gabardine material is the perfect weight for awkward in-between temps, and its shape-shifting silhouette (a hybrid of structure and fluidity) gives it the versatility to be worn countless ways.

To that end, we present three new trench-centric styling ideas that go beyond the expected tee-and-jeans combo. Put an athleisure spin on yours with sporty separates, or drag it down off the shoulders to expose a knit layer underneath—just like the Balenciaga runway. Give your classic trench new life with our brilliant outfits, below.