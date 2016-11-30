How to Master Wearing Tights with Sandals Like Sarah Jessica Parker

Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images; Jackson Lee/Splash News
Andrea Cheng
Nov 30, 2016 @ 2:15 pm

Actress, mom, designer, InStyle's January cover girlSarah Jessica Parker is many things, but above else, she's a style icon, adulated for her fashion-experimenting, rule-breaking ways. One such rule: Wearing tights with sandals.

It's one of those pairings that runs in the inner fashion circle every now and then (one that we also push once the seasons change and the temps drop—an excuse to wear your sandals for a longer time!), but that has never really stuck. And we get why: it feels taboo (and awkward), it goes against all fashion logic, and it makes a rather bold statement (which can be hard to stomach if you're a minimalist).

But for SJP, it has become her sartorial identifier—happily consistent, yet wonderfully unique. And with her as the ultimate champion for tights and sandals, maybe we can all learn to embrace the combo once and for all. Scroll through for SJP-approved combos, ranked in order of easiest to hardest to pull off.

1 of 6 Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

EASIEST: SOCK TIGHTS + T-STRAP HEELS

OK, not technically sandals, but this combo is the perfect segue. Start easy with sheer socks and strappy pumps (bonus if yours are blanketed in glitter).

2 of 6 Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images; Gilbert Carrasquillo/FilmMagic

EASIER: FOOTLESS TIGHTS + EMBELLISHED SANDALS

Don't want to completely commit yet? Dip a toe into the trend with a footless pair and your fanciest sandals.

3 of 6 Splash News

EASY: EMBELLISHED BLACK TIGHTS + SATIN SANDALS

Sheer black tights (even ones that are decorated along each leg) knock down the "look at me" factor of a pair of red-hot satin sandals.

4 of 6 Raymond Hall/GC Images

HARD: HONEYCOMB TIGHTS + SHIMMERY STRAPS

Crank up the drama with a pattern and a kick of sparkle. Shared shades (note how gray and blue are both cool colors) make this easier to achieve.

5 of 6 Raymond Hall/GC Images

HARDER: WHITE TIGHTS + GLITTERY SANDALS

Looking for more of a challenge? Up the contrast with a stark white pair of tights (make yours patterned if you really want to stand out) and glittery iridescent sandals.

6 of 6 Josiah Kamau/BuzzFoto via Getty Images

HARDEST: NEON + PYTHON HEELS

There's no turning back—if you're going to commit, then really commit with a pair of shocking neon pink tights and python print sandals.

