3 Ways to Pull Off Denim Culottes

There's no question that the resurgence in '70s styles has made an impact on denim trends, given the upswing in flares (both sweeping bell bottoms and kicky cropped ones) and slouchier fits for fall. More recently though, jeans have gone a step further, taking the form of culottes, aka fashion's favorite shin-grazing alternative to skirts. NYDJ denim expert and Hollywood power stylist Cristina Ehrlich names denim gauchos as the style that all her clients, who include Allison Williams, Amy Adams, and Margot Robbie, are asking for.

"I think we're going to see a lot of them at events and even on the red carpet," Ehrlich tells InStyle, calling out the Rachel Comey wide-leg styles that sparked the trend. "They almost look like boatman jeans—they're wide throughout the whole leg and they sit high up on the waist."

The only problem most people encounter with denim gauchos, Ehrlich reveals, is what to wear on top. Her advice? "Anything cropped to accentuate and show off the waist. It's a way to balance the wide bottom. And you can wear them with a clean pump or a cute ballet flat."

We heeded her words of wisdom and put together three outfits that promise to deliver on denim gaucho-wearability IRL.

