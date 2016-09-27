7 Celebrities to Convince You to Buy an Army Jacket for Fall

Army green cargo jackets aren't, by any means, new to the outerwear scene. But the fact that the utilitarian trend is having a major runway moment (as seen throughout the 3.1 Phillip Lim and Marni fall collections and Alexandre Vauthier's couture line-up), has given it the sartorial ammunition it needs to move up the ranks and become one of this season's It jackets. The squad of army-jacket-wearing celebrities helps, too.

All together, they comprise a very chic platoon, trooping through the streets armed with their cargos to battle unexpected chilly breezes. Individually, each star has styled the army jacket to fit her personal MO. From throwing it over a classic tee-and-cut-offs combo, a la Kendall Jenner, or using it to give a sexy bra look some badass appeal (that's you, Demi Lovato), scroll through to see seven celebrity-approved ways to style your army green jacket this fall.