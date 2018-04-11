10 Must-Haves to Refresh the Boho Trend

The bohemian trend is having another revival thanks to designers such as Natacha Ramsay-Levi at Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, whose effortlessly chic collections are infused with the carefree spirit that is "boho". We are falling for the relaxed silhouettes, dreamy fabrics, and cool-girl accessories that these designers are offering to modernize the movement. What is the key to mastering this new bohemian look? Incorporate a few fundamental staples into your every day closet that will keep you looking fresh and feminine all season long. Find our top 10 essentials below and get ready for a summer (wardrobe) of love!

Shop 10 items below.

1 of 10 Courtesy

PRAIRIE DRESS

Look for something feminine, floral and fluid for the hot summer days ahead.

H&M $23 (originally $50) SHOP NOW
2 of 10 Courtesy

LASER-CUT SUEDE BOOT

These boots were made to be worn with everything, from denim cut-offs to breezy midi skirts, all season long.

Coach $395 SHOP NOW
3 of 10 Courtesy

CROCHET TOP

Try infusing a bit of texture into your look through this season's modern crochet pieces.

Mango $50 SHOP NOW
4 of 10 Courtesy

UPDATED HOBO BAG

Liven up your handbag game with this fresh white shopper featuring an oversized handle with cute fabric detailing.

Trademark $498 SHOP NOW
5 of 10 Courtesy

'70s FLARE JEAN

A worn in flare jean with vintage appeal pairs perfectly with easy tops and leather sandals.

Veronica Beard $248 SHOP NOW
6 of 10 Courtesy

OVERSIZED HOOP

Trade your every day gold hoops for an acrylic style with an organic feel.

Cult Gaia $90 SHOP NOW
7 of 10 Courtesy

PUFF SLEEVE BLOUSE

The essential summer blouse is most definitely a puff sleeve style in cool cotton poplin fabric.

Rebecca Taylor $225 SHOP NOW
8 of 10 Courtesy

STRAPPY LEATHER SANDAL

A perfect brown leather sandal will take you from work to weekend instantly.

Ancient Greek Sandals $210 SHOP NOW
9 of 10 Courtesy

CHECK PRINT MIDI SKIRT

Go for a picnic plaid in the must-have hemline this season: the midi skirt.

Topshop $75 SHOP NOW
10 of 10 Courtesy

PENDANT CHAIN NECKLACE

An oversized gold pendant chain is the perfect accessory to complement your dreamy new wardrobe.

Alighieri $225 SHOP NOW

