10 Must-Haves to Refresh the Boho Trend

The bohemian trend is having another revival thanks to designers such as Natacha Ramsay-Levi at Chloé, Isabel Marant, and Anthony Vaccarello for Saint Laurent, whose effortlessly chic collections are infused with the carefree spirit that is "boho". We are falling for the relaxed silhouettes, dreamy fabrics, and cool-girl accessories that these designers are offering to modernize the movement. What is the key to mastering this new bohemian look? Incorporate a few fundamental staples into your every day closet that will keep you looking fresh and feminine all season long. Find our top 10 essentials below and get ready for a summer (wardrobe) of love!

Shop 10 items below.