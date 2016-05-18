Recreate Julia Robert's Classic Nautical-Inspired Look with 5 Pieces

May 18, 2016

Take a style cue from our June cover girl Julia Roberts (who's wearing a navy Dior coat, a striped White + Warren sweater, and white Amo Denim jeans) and spend your summer weekends in a relaxed nautical-inspired ensemble. The beauty of this look is that it's eternally classic. Stick with a neutral (read: timeless) color palette, like navy, white, and khaki, and go for classic silhouettes, like a trench coat, Breton striped top, and straight-leg jeans. We suggest keeping your hair and makeup simple, fresh, and fuss-free. Start building your look with these five pieces, below. 

1. J. Crew top ($30; jcrew.com): A nautical striped tee is a summer closet essential. 

2. Babaton trench ($295; aritzia.com): A trench is a true investment piece, and it's perfect for transitional weather and breezy beach days. This one looks great styled belted and left open.  

3. Chimala jeans ($386; madewell.com): Lighten up this summer with a pair of white jeans cut in a boyfriend or a straight-leg silhouette. 

4. Everlane loafers ($170; everlane.com): Slip into a pair of loafers for an easy, yet polished footwear option. 

5. Ouai creme ($24; sephora.com): Finishing cream will smooth out your strands without weighing them down, giving you that natural "I woke up like this" look. 

