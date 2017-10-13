Here Are 7 Ways to Layer Your Outerwear

Melodie Jeng/Getty
Alexis Parente
Oct 12, 2017

The cold weather doesn't have to mean you are stuck instead your fluffiest parka. We found the best way to layer up your favorite outerwear so you can stay warm and look chic even when the temps drop below zero.

Doubling up on your jackets makes for a great layering look with new silhouette shapes. Work the jacket duos during fall with a light coat and denim layer or sport them in the dead of winter with a puffer and structured wool coat.

Try your layering game out now!

Puffer + Structured Coat

 

Puffer + Structured Coat

My personal favorite; get a little crazy with your shapes and try a fun printed puffer over a classic wool coat.

Shop the look: Madewell jacket, $248; madewell.com. Zara puffer, $119; zara.com.

Fleece + Leather Jacket

Go for the street style look and wear your favorite vintage-esque leather jacket over a sporty hooded fleece.

Shop the look: Tibi jacket, $1,495; tibi.com. Patagonia fleece, $149; patagonia.com.

Denim Jacket + Leather Jacket 

Change up your fall outerwear with this moto jacket and denim shearling coat combo.

Shop the look: AEO jacket, $68; ae.com. Mango jacket, $229; mango.com.

Blazer + Side Slit Jacket

You can never be too work ready, especially with this mash up; try pairing a printed coat over your classic tan blazer.

Shop the look: JCrew blazer, $178; jcrew.com. Topshop jacket, $240; topshop.com

Bomber + Mid Length Jacket

The sporty look will forever be a classic. Bombers layered over any coat will always be a go to!

Shop the look: Gap bomber, $90; gap.com. Cos jacket, $275; cos.com.

 

Denim Jacket + Anorak

Use different textures to put a new spin on your outerwear—denim and nylon will make for a great twosome.

Shop the look: H&M jacket, $50; hm.com. Helmut Lang Re-Edition jacket, $360; matchesfashion.com

Puffer + Robe Coat

Add a twist to your feminine robe coat and put a sleek puffer underneath.

Shop the look: Aritzia coat, $475; aritzia.com. Aether puffer, $350; aetherapparel.com

