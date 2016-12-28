How to Layer Necklaces Like a True Street-Style Star

While model Alana Zimmer often travels the world for work, her next trip to London has nothing to do with fashion. "I'm starting a psychology internship program there," she explains. "My brother is physically and mentally challenged, so helping people is something I've always done. I’d like to focus on it in the future.” A student at New York University since 2015, the Ontario native, who was discovered in high school at an East Side Mario’s, Canada’s answer to the Olive Garden, has become one of the industry’s busiest and brainiest players, balancing gigs with brands like DVF and Madewell with her course load. She also finds time to volunteer at Rescuing Leftover Cuisine, an organization near her home in Manhattan’s East Village that helps feed the homeless.

The neighborhood’s stellar thrifting scene is another draw: “I just got this amazing vintage Halston dress for only $100! The saleslady gave me a discount because someone had ripped out the label.” As for looks at today’s shoot? “I loved that they were chic and minimal. It’s what I would wear every day in my ideal life.” Not that she’s lacking in the wardrobe department. Zimmer’s constant stream of inspired ensembles has made her a bona fide street-style star. “Even if I go to school, I’m not wearing sweatpants with holes in them. I like being put-together.”

Styled by Sam Broekema.