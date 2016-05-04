How to Get Kate Hudson's Stunning Couture Look in 5 Easy (and Affordable) Steps

How beautiful is this shot of our May cover girl Kate Hudson? She may be wearing Giambattista Valli Haute Couture (flip to page 274 of the May issue for more insanely gorgeous images), but there's a way to emulate her look without spending a fortune. The goal here is to achieve an ultra-feminine look, but in a chic, contemporary way, which can be done by giving a floral dress a modern edge with black accents and streamlined shapes—perfect for a spring (or summer!) wedding or cocktail event. Take a look at how to get her couture look in 5 easy (and more affordable) steps, below.

Courtesy

1. Self-Portrait dress ($480; net-a-porter.com): This lace dress is feminine but it boasts modern silhouette. Plus, the nipped-in waist is universally flattering.

2. Vita Fede rings ($335-365; vitafede.com, vitafede.com): A stack of rose gold rings in bold shapes is the perfect way to accessorize.

3. Fallon earrings ($150; fallonjewelry.com): A modern take on the classic ball-shaped earring.

4. Herbivore face mist ($32; herbivorebotanicals.com): Give your skin a boost in radiance with this face mist. We suggest spraying it on your neck and chest as well for extra hydration.

5. Zara heels ($50; zara.com): Go for a more substantial shoe—a black closed-toe pump will complete the look!