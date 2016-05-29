7 Pieces You Need to Nail the Cool Sporty Look

ImaxTree; Getty Images (2); Courtesy (5)
ALI PEW
May 29, 2016 @ 8:30 am

As much as athleisure has shaped workout wear for the better, some gym pieces, well, still belong in the gym. But there's a way to display your sporty streak without actually sporting sweats or hoodies, and yet, achieve the same level of comfort. Take a cue from the Stella McCartney spring 2016 collection (pictured, top left) and gravitate toward pieces saturated in bright colors and printed with bold stripes. Or, you can color-block with primary hues and then ground them with neutral whites and blacks for a clean, modern feel.

Still not polished enough for your taste? Pair your sporty piece with a pretty pleated skirt or a breezy pair of silky wide-leg pants. Finally, finish with a sporty sandal, a bright tote to hold everything (including your spin shoes!), and a sprinkling of sleek, architecturally cool silver jewelry pieces. Get the look with our seven-piece checklist, below.

1 of 7 Courtesy

Striped Tee

Tory Sport available at torysport.com $150 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
2 of 7 Courtesy

Sporty Bomber

Topshop available at topshop.com $110 SHOP NOW
3 of 7 Courtesy

Architectural Earrings

Zara available at zara.com $20 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
4 of 7 Courtesy

White Watch Band

Apple available at apple.com $299 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
5 of 7 Courtesy

Pleated Skirt

available at net-a-porter.com $530 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
6 of 7 Courtesy

Color-Block Tote

Marni available at stylebop.com $450 SHOP NOW
Advertisement
7 of 7 Courtesy

Buckle Sandals

available at yoox.com $166 SHOP NOW

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!