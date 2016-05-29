7 Pieces You Need to Nail the Cool Sporty Look

As much as athleisure has shaped workout wear for the better, some gym pieces, well, still belong in the gym. But there's a way to display your sporty streak without actually sporting sweats or hoodies, and yet, achieve the same level of comfort. Take a cue from the Stella McCartney spring 2016 collection (pictured, top left) and gravitate toward pieces saturated in bright colors and printed with bold stripes. Or, you can color-block with primary hues and then ground them with neutral whites and blacks for a clean, modern feel.

Still not polished enough for your taste? Pair your sporty piece with a pretty pleated skirt or a breezy pair of silky wide-leg pants. Finally, finish with a sporty sandal, a bright tote to hold everything (including your spin shoes!), and a sprinkling of sleek, architecturally cool silver jewelry pieces. Get the look with our seven-piece checklist, below.